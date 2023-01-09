ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location

Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Armaf Luxury Fragrances opens shop in The Woodlands Mall

Armaf Luxury Fragrances offers a variety of fragrances for men and women. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Armaf Luxury Fragrance officially opened its shop in The Woodlands Mall in late December. The location offers a wide selection of perfumes and colognes. The store is located in the first level of the mall next to Build-a-Bear Workshop at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.thewoodlandsmall.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project

The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing

A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Homesites now for sale in Bridgeland's fourth, final village

A rendering shows Creekland Village's future recreation center. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Jan. 10 homesites are now available for purchase in Creekland Village, the final of four villages in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Creekland Village comprises about 2,300 acres, and developers...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy