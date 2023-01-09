Read full article on original website
Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location
Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Cy-Fair family plans to open Dolce Art Custom Cakes storefront soon
Xiomara Zabala owns Dolce Art Custom Cakes. (Courtesy Dolce Art Custom Cakes) After years of running her custom cake business, Xiomara Zabala plans to open her first storefront this February at 14908 Hwy. 290, Houston, near Jersey Village. Dolce Art Custom Cakes will offer custom cakes for any occasion, and...
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In Houston
The brand has 17 house-made dipping sauces that allow customers to enjoy a variety of flavors that leaves them coming for more. It offers chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, waffles, and unique side items.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
European car repair shop ABR Houston relocates to The Woodlands area
ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road to 8498 Miller Road on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. (Courtesy ABR Houston) ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road in Spring to 8498 Miller Road on the border of The Woodlands and Magnolia. The premier European car repair shop opened Jan. 1.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Warby Parker eyewear brand opening 18th Texas store in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
The new Warby Parker at LaCenterra will open Jan. 14 and features a mural from illustrator Anna Broadhurst. (Courtesy Warby Parker) Warby Parker, an eyeglasses retailer, will open its 18th storefront in Texas at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch on Jan. 14. Located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. A130, Katy,...
Armaf Luxury Fragrances opens shop in The Woodlands Mall
Armaf Luxury Fragrances offers a variety of fragrances for men and women. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Armaf Luxury Fragrance officially opened its shop in The Woodlands Mall in late December. The location offers a wide selection of perfumes and colognes. The store is located in the first level of the mall next to Build-a-Bear Workshop at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.thewoodlandsmall.com.
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
Crumbl Cookies to host grand opening Jan. 13 in New Caney
Crumbl Cookies will be holding a grand opening celebration Jan. 13 for its new Valley Ranch Town Center location in New Caney. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for...
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
Amy Wine Counseling Center gets new name, owner in Cypress
Kristin King, who joined the Amy Wine Counseling Center staff as clinical director in 2021, purchased the business Dec. 1 and rebranded it as Sequoia Counseling Center. (Courtesy Sequoia Counseling Center) A local counseling center has a new name and a new owner as of Dec. 1. Kristin King, who...
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
31 businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Spring, Klein area
Main Event, a family entertainment center, opened April 29 in Tomball, laser tag, virtual reality, snacks, a bar, prizes and more than 100 interactive video games. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023...
Homesites now for sale in Bridgeland's fourth, final village
A rendering shows Creekland Village's future recreation center. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Jan. 10 homesites are now available for purchase in Creekland Village, the final of four villages in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Creekland Village comprises about 2,300 acres, and developers...
