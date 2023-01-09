Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Lowcountry Oyster Festival (Jan 29) Announces Musical Acts, Children’s Events and Beneficiaries
The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce Radio Bomb featuring some members of the Blue Dogs, Uncle Mingo and the East Coast Party Band as this year’s entertainment for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, happening January 29, 2023, at Boone Hall Plantation. “Every year at the...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Kim Coleman Makes Vanity Salon a Cut Above
I was a stylist at the time. An opportunity came up with a space being available, and that’s when I decided to take a chance. We opened our Mount Pleasant location 12 years ago. Our second location (West Ashley) has been open for five years. What is it like...
Eater
Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World
For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council. She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and...
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant considering more regulations for memorials, monuments
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - At Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park, people come to enjoy the scenery, pier, and playground, but they also come to remember and reflect. “One of the things my two sisters and I did several years ago was put in a memorial brick here in...
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
counton2.com
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in SC?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl Scout cookie season begins in Charleston on January 14, 2023, and for some, that means the most magical time of year. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches participants five life skills:
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
charlestongrit.com
Black Food Truck Festival presents Battle of the Bands
Come sing, dance and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul and Pop. The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Wine Festivals Hosting Winter Wine Festival January 28
Charleston Wine Festivals will host the fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival at Festival Hall (56 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401) on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions: the first from 12-4 p.m. and the second from 6-10 p.m. This 21+ event will feature more than 50...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston area mall under new ownership
A Chicago-based real investment firm has taken over ownership of a Charleston-area mall. Singerman Real Estate has assumed full ownership over Citadel Mall, according to a news release. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward, the release stated.
Dorchester Paws to distribute 73,000 lbs. of pet supplies, provide vet care on Community Pet Day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is hosting a Community Pet Day for residents in need of pet supplies and veterinary care next week. Dorchester Paws is planning to give out more than 73,000 pounds of pet supplies and food to county residents in need. “When faced with difficult moments, many people must make the […]
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
live5news.com
Low-cost mobile veterinary clinic coming to Berkeley Animal Center
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - PETSinc, a non-profit, low-cost mobile veterinary clinic, is making its way to Berkeley Animal Center Thursday. PETSinc Senior Marketing Coordinator Taylor Addams said traditional veterinarians can be difficult for everyone to get to or afford, and they’re hoping Thursday’s clinic helps people living in rural areas or working long hours who might have difficulty getting to a traditional veterinary office.
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
