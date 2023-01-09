ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NPR

After Roe, The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Undo More Major Precedents

Affirmative action, indigenous rights and election integrity could all be radically reshaped by the far-right court this term, as Chief Justice John Roberts continues to insist the political battlefield is a non-partisan institution. Here are the cases you should be watching. This episode was produced by Lexie Schapitl. It was...
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSOURI STATE

