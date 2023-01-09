Read full article on original website
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion
Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Embattled Vice President Kamala Harris says he called her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a fit of rage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
NPR
After Roe, The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Undo More Major Precedents
Affirmative action, indigenous rights and election integrity could all be radically reshaped by the far-right court this term, as Chief Justice John Roberts continues to insist the political battlefield is a non-partisan institution. Here are the cases you should be watching. This episode was produced by Lexie Schapitl. It was...
CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs
CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
U.S. Postal Service can continue to deliver prescription abortion medication - DOJ
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) can continue to deliver prescription abortion medication despite a June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned a landmark abortion rights decision, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds all abortion laws challenged in Planned Parenthood cases
“The relevant history and traditions of Idaho show abortion was viewed as an immoral act and treated as a crime.”
Ohio court declines to hear appeal on abortion case, keeping abortions legal until 22 weeks for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed an appeal request by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who wanted a reversal of a lower court’s order that has kept abortions legal until 22 weeks since early October. On Oct. 9, Hamilton County Common...
