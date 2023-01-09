ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data

By Shawn Arrajj
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

HC Attorney Menefee takes student debt relief fight to SCOTUS

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee led Harris County in joining 40 other local governments in 23 states to file an amicus brief in Biden v. Nebraska, the case challenging the United States Department of Education’s plan to provide student debt relief of up to $20,000 per student borrower. Harris County and the other governments have sided with the Biden administration and student loan forgiveness advocates, asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to undo a lower court’s order halting the administration’s plan for student loan cancellation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

A new Houston: City poised to become leader in energy transition

GreenStreet is just one of various facets to the Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Updated: This story was updated Jan. 12 to note that Maggie Martin is the former director of marketing and communications for the Greater Houston Partnership, and David Ruiz is the former marketing and communications coordinator.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%

HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas

Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students

Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Important Dates For The City of Katy

If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location

Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy