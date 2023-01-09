DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data

Read full article on original website
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
defendernetwork.com
HC Attorney Menefee takes student debt relief fight to SCOTUS
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee led Harris County in joining 40 other local governments in 23 states to file an amicus brief in Biden v. Nebraska, the case challenging the United States Department of Education’s plan to provide student debt relief of up to $20,000 per student borrower. Harris County and the other governments have sided with the Biden administration and student loan forgiveness advocates, asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to undo a lower court’s order halting the administration’s plan for student loan cancellation.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
A new Houston: City poised to become leader in energy transition
GreenStreet is just one of various facets to the Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Updated: This story was updated Jan. 12 to note that Maggie Martin is the former director of marketing and communications for the Greater Houston Partnership, and David Ruiz is the former marketing and communications coordinator.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
fox26houston.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%
HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
Public housing waitlist in Houston reopening for first time in 5 years, HHA says
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2018, the Houston Housing Authority is reopening its public housing waiting list. HHA was forced to temporarily close the waitlist five years ago in response to Houston’s growing affordable housing shortage. “Houston is experiencing one of the nation’s worst affordable housing...
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
houstonpublicmedia.org
What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students
Houston Public Media and the Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
KIII TV3
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
Different fires intentionally set at Westside High School within 2 days, HISD confirms
According to the district, the first fire was set off campus at one of the student's vehicles on Tuesday and the second one in a girls' restroom on Wednesday.
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
thekatynews.com
Important Dates For The City of Katy
If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location
Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
