League City City Council to discuss waste agreement, water facilities agreement, potential litigation at Jan. 10 meeting

League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails
League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
Conroe City Council considers a resolution for police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Editors note: The story has been updated to reflect the city discussed a resolution for installing license plate reader cameras, not purchasing additional cameras or license plate readers. Conroe City Council...
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
Harris County targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, internal operations transition in new climate action plan
Harris County has targeted a 40% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. (Courtesy Visit Houston) In a split 3-1 vote, Harris County commissioners approved a new climate action plan for the county’s internal operations during their Jan. 10 meeting, in turn setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
Speciality pool retailer Pinch a Penny plans to open a League City location
Pinch a Penny will soon open a new retail location in League City and is already offering pool services. (Courtesy Pinch a Penny) Swimming pool service and retailer franchise Pinch a Penny will open at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Ste. 150, League City, this spring, possibly in March or April, according to Libby Lang, one of the location owners. The location is offering pool service, but will also offer a selection of pool supplies, including liquid chlorine, tablets, pumps, filters and recreation items, such as floats. Pinch a Penny has over 200 locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas. 832-226-6397. www.pinchapenny.com.
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
North Harris County Regional Water Authority reduces water rates for first time in 22 years
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting for the first time in the water authority's history.
Houston City Council approves eliminating library late fees for items returned after due date
Houston City Council members passed an amendment at a Jan. 11 meeting for the city's code of ordinances to eliminate late fees on items customers return to the Houston Public Library after the due date. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Houston City Council members passed an amendment at a Jan. 11 meeting...
Oak Ridge North discusses water, sewer rate increases after $68k budget deficit
The rate increases come after a budget deficit of $68,000 in the last budget cycle. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Oak Ridge North City Council discussed plans to increase the water and sewer rates for residential and commercial users within the city for the first time since 2015. Jeffrey Bishop, client...
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
West U mayor: Edloe Street Pathway could transform 'most dangerous' path in city to safest one
Improvements to the pathway include making the sidewalk using recycled materials, adding six-foot aluminum fencing along the west side of Poor Farm Ditch, and adding benches and drinking fountains. (Courtesy Google Maps) The future of Edloe Street in the city of West University Place has been decided after council members...
Pearland City Council prepares to call drainage bond election for May
The Pearland City Council moved forward with plans to call a drainage bond election on May 6 at a Jan. 9, 2023, meeting. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council will move forward with finalizing plans to call a drainage bond to be placed on ballots May 6. The...
Groundbreaking for Humble Fire Station No. 2 set for Jan. 18
Humble City Council members honored former state Rep. Dan Huberty, who represented District 127, at their Jan. 12 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council announced a Jan. 18 groundbreaking for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 at its Jan. 12 meeting. Humble Mayor Pro...
West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan
City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
Cy-Fair family plans to open Dolce Art Custom Cakes storefront soon
Xiomara Zabala owns Dolce Art Custom Cakes. (Courtesy Dolce Art Custom Cakes) After years of running her custom cake business, Xiomara Zabala plans to open her first storefront this February at 14908 Hwy. 290, Houston, near Jersey Village. Dolce Art Custom Cakes will offer custom cakes for any occasion, and...
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
