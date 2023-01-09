Read full article on original website
Dell is reportedly abandoning China-made chips — and rising superpower tensions are the reason
It's not just semiconductor chips from Chinese fabricators that Dell reportedly doesn't want in its machines, but even chips made on the mainland by non-Chinese companies. CNBC's Ted Kemp reports.
Charts suggest the market could rally for the next couple of months, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the markets’ recent gains could become a sustained rally. Stocks rose on Wednesday, continuing the year’s strong start as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the...
Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in mortgages, is stepping back from the housing market
Instead of its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible, the company will now focus on home loans for existing bank and wealth management customers and borrowers in minority communities, CNBC has learned. As part of its retrenchment, Wells Fargo is also shuttering its correspondent business that buys...
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working
While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Apple CEO Tim Cook requests and receives a 40% pay cut after shareholder vote
Apple CEO Tim Cook received a pay cut in 2023 to $49 million, the company said in an SEC filing. In last year's say-on-pay vote, 64% of shareholders approved of Cook's compensation, down from 95% that approved it for Apple's 2020 fiscal year. CEO Tim Cook will receive a pay...
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Charts are ‘screaming’ that it’s not too late to buy homebuilder stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
U.S. will hit its debt limit Thursday, start taking steps to avoid default, Yellen warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
Cramer's lighting round: Energy Transfer is a very good stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Four troubling global trade trends flashing consumer weakness for a market already fearing recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing user funds and repeats claims of solvency in new post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Brian Moynihan says Bank of America expects 'mild recession' and is preparing for worse
"Our baseline scenario contemplates a mild recession. ... But we also add to that a downside scenario, and what this results in is 95% of our reserve methodology is weighted toward a recessionary environment in 2023," Moynihan said on a call with investors. The CEO's statement mirrors the earnings report...
Ubisoft shares plunge after firm cuts full-year revenue forecast
CNBC's Charlotte Reed reports on Ubisoft's share price action Thursday. The French video game maker saw its shares tumble 21% after slashing its net bookings guidance for 2022.
Think twice before buying the top 10 ETFs of 2022: 'It doesn't work that way in investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
