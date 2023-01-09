Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
Report: Titans request to interview Ian Cunningham
The Tennessee Titans have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the organization. The Titans finished 7-10...
Ryan Tannehill reveals bold future plans
The year started out very strong for the Tennessee Titans and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the team opened the year with a 7-3 record and appeared to be cruising toward the AFC South divisional title and another playoff appearance. But things quickly went downhill. The Titans lost their last seven games and Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury during that losing streak.
Salary cap expert suggests Titans should try to acquire QB that is a former first round draft pick
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of important decisions to make this offseason and one of those decisions is who their starting quarterback will be. Ryan Tannehill, who will turn 35 this summer, is under contract through the 2023 season. The Titans, however, can release Tannehill this offseason and face...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
Report: Patriots could target Browns passing game coordinator/WR coach Chad O'Shea
Defensive coordinator is not the only opening that the Cleveland Browns may have to fill as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach may get another shot as an offensive coordinator as well this offseason. Chad O’Shea was an assistant under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots for a decade before leaving to be Brian Flores’ (who is interviewing with the Browns today) offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.
Titans should go outside building for OC, GM hires
The Tennessee Titans finally granted the wishes of the vast majority of the fanbase after officially relieving Todd Downing of his duties as the team’s offensive coordinator. Downing now joins former General Manager Jon Robinson, among several others, who will now be looking for work elsewhere over the coming...
4 areas where Todd Downing struggled that Tennessee Titans' next offensive coordinator must fix
The Tennessee Titans offense was bad in 2022, and that started with offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Titans coach Mike Vrabel fired Downing on Monday after two seasons running the team's offensive operations. The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fifth-worst in points, third-worst in total yards and passing yards and tied for last in first downs. This was a stark downturn from the success the Titans experienced in the years before Downing took the reins, when the Titans peaked at No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and No. 4 in scoring in 2020.
Downing Fired: 2 Mike Vrabel connections for Titans OC job
The moment that fans of the Tennessee Titans have been waiting for has finally come. They have been asking for the Titans to make changes to the offensive coaching staff for quite awhile now. It was clear throughout this season that it just wasn’t working. Now, offensive coordinator Todd...
NFL Players Say Titans' Long Snapper is Best
Morgan Cox is named to the first NFL Players' Association All-Pro team.
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
