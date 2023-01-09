Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
Beckley Art Center Square Dancing Class
Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Next level road rage, ice skating and a remarkable story of caring. Governor Justice 2023 State of The State Address | January 11, 2023.
WVNT-TV
eSports competitors fight for legitimacy
Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Next level road rage, ice skating and a remarkable story of caring. Governor Justice 2023 State of The State Address | January 11, 2023.
WVNT-TV
Summers County Sheriff Department Hiring
Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Next level road rage, ice skating and a remarkable story of caring. Governor Justice 2023 State of The State Address | January 11, 2023.
WVNT-TV
Here comes the snow! Some slick travel expected Friday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING: Summers, western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties. Tonight features more shower activity. We do not expect any strong storms or severe weather tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly after dark behind the...
WVNT-TV
Recycled Christmas Trees Used In Fish Hatchery
Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February. Next level road rage, ice skating and a remarkable story of caring. Governor Justice 2023 State of The State Address | January 11, 2023.
WVNT-TV
Gusty showers lead to snow ahead
Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.
WVNT-TV
Changes ahead as cloudy skies turn soggy then snowy for the end of our week
Wednesday is looking dry for the most part but clouds are still stubborn. A few brief breaks in the clouds will give us a peek or two of sunshine in the late morning but by the evening, clouds thicken up ahead of our next rain maker expected Thursday afternoon. A pocket of moisture ahead of our cold front Thursday will try to bring in a sprinkle in the early evening, but this will be short lived. At least we’re on the warming trend as highs push into the mid 50s as warmer air surges north.
Comments / 0