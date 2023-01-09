Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.

