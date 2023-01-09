Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Sequel Trilogy Characters Reportedly Appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to premiere in a couple of weeks and it promises to be the show's biggest entry yet. Apart from the show's main plot centered on Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze's clash to determine the rightful ruler of the Mandalore throne, it looks like Season 3 will begin planting the seeds for the events of the polarizing Star Wars sequel trilogy.
ComicBook
Star Wars: New Darth Vader Miniseries on the Way Featuring Return of Fan-Favorite Writer
Marvel Comics is continuing its miniseries line Black, White & Blood and its focus on some of Marvel's most deadly characters with Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red, putting the spotlight on the titular Sith Lord. As if continuing the iconic series and focusing on Vader isn't exciting enough, Jason Aaron, who revived Star Wars at Marvel back in 2015, will be making his long-awaited return to the galaxy far, far away, with the series also featuring stories from Peach Momoko and Torunn Grønbekk. Stay tuned for details on the debut of the four-issue Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans hoping an unresolved ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy thread eventually gets tied off
Star Wars: The Force Awakens set up a lot of mysteries that had fans speculating for years on the answers. Who was the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke? Why was Luke Skywalker missing? Who are Rey’s parents? All those questions were answered, though it’s safe to say fans wish they’d have remained a mystery after The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best ‘Star Wars’ books, ranked
The Star Wars franchise is one of the most iconic in the world. Beginning in the 1970s, Star Wars creator George Lucas had a vision that resulted in a groundbreaking film series that spun off into television shows, comic books, cartoons, and even novels. One thing about the Star Wars...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
One Of Top Gun: Maverick’s Most Poignant Ideas Was Actually Val Kilmer’s
Thanks to a pitch from Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick landed one of its greatest moments of emotion.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Attend A Ton Of Premieres. Why He Showed Up For Avatar: The Way Of Water
Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he decided to attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars
Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans have a simple answer to an oversight that’s bugged ‘The Last Jedi’ detractors
The discourse lives. Just over five years since Rian Johnson’s controversial sequel film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released to a divided and, at times, hostile fandom, wronged fans are still finding new things to be mad about. However, plenty more Star Wars fans are showing their waning patience for such sentiment.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans’ dreams come true as a prequel trilogy favorite finally returns in ‘The Bad Batch’
He’s back. CC-2224 — also known as Commander Cody — made a surprise appearance in the most recent episode of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two. The 16-episode sequel season of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off series continues with its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
fanthatracks.com
You are not prepared for Darth Vader – Black, White & Red
A four issue limited anthology series in the style of the Black, White and Blood series afforded to Wolverine, Moon Knight and Deadpool, Darth Vader – Black, White & Red is heading our way and features Darth Vader (2015) writer Jason Aaron, returning to the character after a number of years away.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #3
Jedi Vildar Mac and Padawan Matthea Cathley have teamed up with trickster and thief Tey Sirrek to discover who has been stealing religious artifacts across Jedha’s Holy City. Their investigation leads them to the Temple of the Kyber, a depository of over two thousand sacred treasures patrolled by the...
Did Gina Carano ‘fumble the bag’ with Disney? She says no
‘I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won,’ she said.
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ now casting in Fort Worth
The limited series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan and star David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves. Here’s how to apply for casting before filming starts.
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand Mini Bust
$120.00, limited to 3000 pieces and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the new Fennec Shand Mini Bust from Gentle Giant, arriving just in time for season three of The Mandalorian. Straight outta Tatooine,...
fanthatracks.com
Echo Base Live XII: Latest guest announced
In a little under 3 weeks, the next Echo Base Live is returning to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the team have started to announce the guests joining them on the day. Hot on the heels on the annoucement of Governor Tarkin from Rogue One actor Guy Henry is Paul Kasey who played Admiral Raddus in the same film, and several other roles in the modern era.
thedigitalfix.com
Giancarlo Esposito knew Baby Yoda would be the star of The Mandalorian
Ever since the Star Wars character, whose actual name is Grogu, appeared in season 1 of the Star Wars series, it quickly became clear that the force sensitive tyke would become the best Mandalorian character. Sharing the screen alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular Mandalorian, we watched the Force-sensitive...
Comments / 0