epicstream.com

Sequel Trilogy Characters Reportedly Appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to premiere in a couple of weeks and it promises to be the show's biggest entry yet. Apart from the show's main plot centered on Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze's clash to determine the rightful ruler of the Mandalore throne, it looks like Season 3 will begin planting the seeds for the events of the polarizing Star Wars sequel trilogy.
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Darth Vader Miniseries on the Way Featuring Return of Fan-Favorite Writer

Marvel Comics is continuing its miniseries line Black, White & Blood and its focus on some of Marvel's most deadly characters with Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red, putting the spotlight on the titular Sith Lord. As if continuing the iconic series and focusing on Vader isn't exciting enough, Jason Aaron, who revived Star Wars at Marvel back in 2015, will be making his long-awaited return to the galaxy far, far away, with the series also featuring stories from Peach Momoko and Torunn Grønbekk. Stay tuned for details on the debut of the four-issue Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans hoping an unresolved ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy thread eventually gets tied off

Star Wars: The Force Awakens set up a lot of mysteries that had fans speculating for years on the answers. Who was the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke? Why was Luke Skywalker missing? Who are Rey’s parents? All those questions were answered, though it’s safe to say fans wish they’d have remained a mystery after The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best ‘Star Wars’ books, ranked

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most iconic in the world. Beginning in the 1970s, Star Wars creator George Lucas had a vision that resulted in a groundbreaking film series that spun off into television shows, comic books, cartoons, and even novels. One thing about the Star Wars...
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek Picard season 3’s Crusher inspiration comes from Star Wars

Doctor Beverley’s story in Star Trek Picard season 3 takes its inspiration from Star Wars. With the Star Trek Picard season 3 release date now right on the horizon, fans of the new Star Trek series are increasingly eager for more details about the plot of the TV series, and the return of the TNG Star Trek characters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson

Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
fanthatracks.com

You are not prepared for Darth Vader – Black, White & Red

A four issue limited anthology series in the style of the Black, White and Blood series afforded to Wolverine, Moon Knight and Deadpool, Darth Vader – Black, White & Red is heading our way and features Darth Vader (2015) writer Jason Aaron, returning to the character after a number of years away.
Looper

Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
fanthatracks.com

Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #3

Jedi Vildar Mac and Padawan Matthea Cathley have teamed up with trickster and thief Tey Sirrek to discover who has been stealing religious artifacts across Jedha’s Holy City. Their investigation leads them to the Temple of the Kyber, a depository of over two thousand sacred treasures patrolled by the...
fanthatracks.com

Gentle Giant: The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand Mini Bust

$120.00, limited to 3000 pieces and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the new Fennec Shand Mini Bust from Gentle Giant, arriving just in time for season three of The Mandalorian. Straight outta Tatooine,...
fanthatracks.com

Echo Base Live XII: Latest guest announced

In a little under 3 weeks, the next Echo Base Live is returning to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the team have started to announce the guests joining them on the day. Hot on the heels on the annoucement of Governor Tarkin from Rogue One actor Guy Henry is Paul Kasey who played Admiral Raddus in the same film, and several other roles in the modern era.
thedigitalfix.com

Giancarlo Esposito knew Baby Yoda would be the star of The Mandalorian

Ever since the Star Wars character, whose actual name is Grogu, appeared in season 1 of the Star Wars series, it quickly became clear that the force sensitive tyke would become the best Mandalorian character. Sharing the screen alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular Mandalorian, we watched the Force-sensitive...

