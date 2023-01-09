Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
fordmuscle.com
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed
Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
fordmuscle.com
2022 F-150 Blast Into The 11s Without Forced Induction
Kelly Aiken is the owner of KellTrac Innovations and currently has the fastest naturally aspirated 2022 Ford F-150. In stock format, the F-150 ran a time of 13.48 at 102 mph, but that wasn’t good enough for Aiken. He started tinkering with and changing up the factory setup to go after the naturally aspirated record for 2022 and newer F-150s.
fordmuscle.com
ARP Expands Lineup Of Aftermarket Wheel Studs
Wheel studs are an important part of any driveline, and ARP has long focused on manufacturing premium grade replacements for factory and aftermarket applications. In addition to press-in studs for most all domestic and sport compact vehicles, the company has screw-in studs for aftermarket axles. The most recent addition to the line, p/n 100-7738, has a 1/2-20 thread and an underhead length of 1.950 inches.
fordmuscle.com
Reigniting the Flame – New Life Gets Breathed Into A Backdraft RT3B
Car enthusiasts come in a wide variety. You have those lifers who hold on to one or two cars their entire lives and continually fine-tune their machines toward perfection. Then, you have those who build one, sell it, and build another. You also have folks like Ken Fuerstenhaefer, who move from vehicle to vehicle, not so much for the accomplishment of building it, but to experience something different each time he’s behind the wheel. His current ride is this Backdraft Racing RT3B roadster, which is a raw, open-air thrill ride that is quite different from what he’s had in the past.
Comments / 0