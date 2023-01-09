ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Staff Predictions: TCU vs Georgia

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkj4g_0k8uvDRW00

The All Hurricanes staff makes their predictions for the TCU versus Georgia national title game.

Cover photo: TCU head coach Sonny Dykes; photo credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.

It’s the final game of the college football season. The TCU Horned Frogs will go up against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs for the 2022 national title.

The game will be played on ESPN at 7:30 inside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Here are the predictions from the All Hurricanes staff:

Alex Donno

I believe TCU will continue their Cinderella run up until a certain point in this game. When I see Georgia favored by 12 and a half, I see an opportunity for TCU's side. TCU's receivers against UGA's defensive backs will be a matchup that can potentially decide this game. Can Quentin Johnston get going after his huge game against Michigan? Georgia's depth and talent will allow them to escape, but these teams will provide a classic. Georgia will become the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era.

Georgia 38 TCU 33

Brian Smith

TCU will battle Georgia well. The front seven for the Horned Frogs will scheme its way into creating some negative yardage plays that keep the Bulldogs off balance. It's still going to be the same guy from last season that does the trick for Georgia, though.

Few people, myself included, believed in Stetson Bennett . The quarterback led Georgia to the 2021 national title and he's primed to do it again. His clutch big passing plays will get him to 280 yards on the evening and lead Georgia to its second national title in a row.

Georgia 31 TCU 19

John Garcia, Jr.

We‘re all gonna pick UGA, huh? TCU has been underestimated all season long and with the defending champs on the horizon and some key injuries the process is happening all over again. Still, the more you dig into this game the more scenarios you end up considering in Georgia’s favor, unfortunately for the best story and turnaround in the sport.

After the semifinal shootouts, naturally many expect the natty to profile similarly. If that is the case, the balance Georgia can present offensively seems like it can keep up with Max Duggan and co., while the UGA defense is all but considered better across the board (though the TCU secondary may be better at the end of the day). If it becomes a defensive game, nobody will give the Horned Frogs a chance and an uneven ebb and flow could favor the Bulldogs as well.

So what gives? A TCU win is the same formula that has worked all year, Dugan doing his thing with an opportunistic defense on the other side. The problem for TCU is that UGA has actually won in more ways than the Big 12 program has in 2022, from shootouts to gritty low-scoring road comebacks. Throw in the experience and more talented overall roster and it just seems like Georgia is in line to go back-to-back under Kirby Smart.

Georgia 31 TCU 24

Liam Willerup

If you someone told you this matchup at the beginning of the season, you’d laugh at the fact that TCU and first year HC Sonny Dykes are playing at a chance for a national title. However TCU is legit, and same goes for Georgia who look to chase back to back titles. This game will come down to which of these quarterbacks can take their team over the edge. While Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett were both Heisman finalist, they have both seen their fair share of doubt. With both quarterbacks ending their collegiate careers after this game, they’ll have one final chance to quiet the naysayers.

When it comes to my prediction, I’m going to have to roll with the Georgia Bulldogs. I think this game will be far closer than Vegas odds have it at, but Georgia has such a high level of talent all across the board. Even after losing tons of stars last season, Georgia still managed to deliver another fantastic year. TCU might’ve got past Michigan, but I believe Bennett and the Bulldogs will prevail winners tonight.

Georgia 35 TCU 27

Rowdy Baribeau

Many may not know this, but after May, I'll be graduating from college. My college? Oklahoma State University. A Big 12 team that, as a matter of fact, blew a major lead to a team that's in the CFP: TCU.

Do I think the Big 12 has problems with being slightly disrespected? Maybe. Do I think that TCU has helped defy that narrative? Also, maybe. However, If TCU can pull out a National Championship victory... it would be not only a major deal for the Horned Frogs, but for the Big 12.

Trying to put what minimal Big 12 homerism I have to the side, I'm looking at a story. It's what we, as journalists, do. We tell stories. What story sounds better: "UGA wins its second-straight national title." Or, "a year after going 5-7, TCU is now National Champions."

I'm going with the latter. I'm also going with TCU to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Again, looking at stories and narratives, a clear narrative for TCU this year is that they've seemingly been hungrier than all of their opponents.

I believe we will see TCU get hit in the mouth for two quarters, but in the second half, they're going to come out fast and aggressive and I think Quentin Johnston has another stellar performance, all but solidifying his first-round draft status.

TCU 38 UGA 34

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA's Stetson Bennett to work at Raising Cane's in Athens | When to go see him

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is when Bennett celebrated at the same restaurant after the 2022 championship. Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they can see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
607
Followers
739
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy