Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Deadly antigovernment protests are spreading across Peru

Anti-government protests are spreading across Peru, and at least 48 people have been killed over the past month during clashes with security forces, including 17 civilians and a police officer just this week. The unrest began after the ouster of leftist president Pedro Castillo in December. Protesters are calling on the new president, Dina Boluarte, to resign. They want new elections, a new constitution and the release of Castillo. For the latest, we're joined by journalist Simeon Tegel from Peru's capital, Lima. Good morning.
Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages

In Syria, fighting in the civil war has become less frequent and the regime of President Bashar Assad has solidified its hold on much of the country. But even in places controlled by the government, Syrians are struggling with soaring prices, a currency collapse and fuel shortages. NPR's Ruth Sherlock spoke with a Syrian visiting Lebanon about how even the basics are hard to get.
Russia's makes a tactical advance in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Intense fighting continues in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Russia and a Kremlin-aligned mercenary force have made small advances in nearby villages in recent days. Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis...
A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office

For the second time in two months, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate a politically sensitive subject. This time the special counsel is former prosecutor Robert Hur. His job is to find out how classified documents came to be located at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office tied to him in Washington.
Panetta knows about leading a White House with a president under investigation

President Biden can now add a special counsel to his list of political concerns. This afternoon, after the disclosure of more improperly stored classified documents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he is appointing a special counsel. Robert Hur, a Justice Department official during the Trump administration, will investigate President Biden's handling of classified information. President Biden's lawyer says he's confident the investigation will show the documents were, quote, "inadvertently misplaced." Well, our next guest knows what it is like to lead a White House with the president under investigation. Before he served as CIA director and defense secretary, Leon Panetta was chief of staff to then-President Bill Clinton. During that time, President Clinton was investigated multiple times. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Mr. Secretary.
President Biden will welcome his Japanese counterpart at the White House

The first official visit to the White House by Japan's prime minister comes as the U.S. praises the country's move toward its biggest military buildup since World War Two. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
It's a complicated picture when you look at the latest inflation numbers

Inflation continues to impact daily life in the U.S., but there was a glimmer of good news today. Prices in December were up 6.5% from a year ago, and that's the lowest inflation we have seen in over a year. A sharp drop in gasoline prices last month helped to keep the overall cost of living in check, but inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve say it is too early to declare victory. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.
The debate over sending tanks to Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, NATO allies continue to supply Ukraine with sophisticated Western-made weapons. This week officials in Poland and Britain signaled their interest in sending advanced main battle tanks. Well, NPR's Frank Langfitt has been at NATO headquarters in Brussels this week following this story. Hey, Frank.
