Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Deadly antigovernment protests are spreading across Peru
Anti-government protests are spreading across Peru, and at least 48 people have been killed over the past month during clashes with security forces, including 17 civilians and a police officer just this week. The unrest began after the ouster of leftist president Pedro Castillo in December. Protesters are calling on the new president, Dina Boluarte, to resign. They want new elections, a new constitution and the release of Castillo. For the latest, we're joined by journalist Simeon Tegel from Peru's capital, Lima. Good morning.
Syrians struggle with soaring prices, currency collapse and fuel shortages
In Syria, fighting in the civil war has become less frequent and the regime of President Bashar Assad has solidified its hold on much of the country. But even in places controlled by the government, Syrians are struggling with soaring prices, a currency collapse and fuel shortages. NPR's Ruth Sherlock spoke with a Syrian visiting Lebanon about how even the basics are hard to get.
Armored vehicle pledge to Ukraine marks a change in the war with Russia
The U.S., France and Germany have recently announced plans to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The Western-designed weapons are an upgrade, but they're not the tanks that Ukraine wants. Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society,...
Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in combined arms tactics in Germany
The U.S. and allies are scaling up training of Ukrainian troops in Germany. NPR's Dwane Brown talks to Raphael Cohen of the RAND Corporation about what this means for the war against Russia.
Russia's makes a tactical advance in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Intense fighting continues in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Russia and a Kremlin-aligned mercenary force have made small advances in nearby villages in recent days. Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis...
How the media is covering allegations that Biden mishandled classified documents
President Biden and his predecessor now have something in common. Biden and Donald Trump are both facing allegations that they mishandled classified documents. But how are these cases different, and how are news outlets covering this latest revelation?. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED NEWSCASTER #1: CBS News has learned the Department...
Amid abortion bans, Muslim Americans turn back to their faith's ruling on abortion
Since the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion last year, some Muslims in America have turned to their faith to gain a better understanding on a key question - what exactly does Islam say about abortion? NPR's Linah Mohammad reports. LINAH MOHAMMAD, BYLINE: Eman Abdelhadi had...
A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office
For the second time in two months, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate a politically sensitive subject. This time the special counsel is former prosecutor Robert Hur. His job is to find out how classified documents came to be located at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office tied to him in Washington.
The summit of North American leaders, held in Mexico, has come to an end
The summit of North American leaders has come to an end in Mexico. It was a meeting between the leaders of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. But all eyes were on President Biden and his Mexican counterpart, whose initial meetings were awkward, to say the least. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
Sloppy handling of classified documents is very serious, ethics lawyer says
OK, we just heard about how the media covered the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center. But what are the ethical and legal implications? For that, we're turning to Richard Painter via Skype. He was the chief ethics lawyer of the White House under President George W. Bush. Good morning.
Panetta knows about leading a White House with a president under investigation
President Biden can now add a special counsel to his list of political concerns. This afternoon, after the disclosure of more improperly stored classified documents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he is appointing a special counsel. Robert Hur, a Justice Department official during the Trump administration, will investigate President Biden's handling of classified information. President Biden's lawyer says he's confident the investigation will show the documents were, quote, "inadvertently misplaced." Well, our next guest knows what it is like to lead a White House with the president under investigation. Before he served as CIA director and defense secretary, Leon Panetta was chief of staff to then-President Bill Clinton. During that time, President Clinton was investigated multiple times. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Mr. Secretary.
Russia is touting a rare military victory, but Ukraine disputes that claim
KYIV — After months of fighting, Russia's Defense Ministry says it has captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar — a claim that Ukrainian military officials deny. If taken, the salt-mining town would be a rare recent military victory for Russia in the war in Ukraine, now in its 11 month.
President Biden will welcome his Japanese counterpart at the White House
The first official visit to the White House by Japan's prime minister comes as the U.S. praises the country's move toward its biggest military buildup since World War Two. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
It's a complicated picture when you look at the latest inflation numbers
Inflation continues to impact daily life in the U.S., but there was a glimmer of good news today. Prices in December were up 6.5% from a year ago, and that's the lowest inflation we have seen in over a year. A sharp drop in gasoline prices last month helped to keep the overall cost of living in check, but inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve say it is too early to declare victory. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.
The debate over sending tanks to Ukraine
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, NATO allies continue to supply Ukraine with sophisticated Western-made weapons. This week officials in Poland and Britain signaled their interest in sending advanced main battle tanks. Well, NPR's Frank Langfitt has been at NATO headquarters in Brussels this week following this story. Hey, Frank.
