Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
kogt.com
Constable Catches Criminal
On January 5, 2023 Pct. 1 Constable Lannie Claybar executed a Writ of Possession at a residence on State Hwy. 87 N in Orange County. Evidence was discovered on scene that warranted notification to the US Probation Office. Constable Claybar had prior knowledge that the resident Michael Cannon, age 68, was on Federal Pre-Trial Release. On January 11 about 4:00 pm, Claybar confirmed with the US Marshals Service that a warrant for Violation of Pre-Trial Release Conditions had been issued for Cannon. Claybar located Cannon near the same address on Hwy. 87 N. He was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Orange Co. Jail. This investigation is ongoing.
Victim speaks out, warns others after her vehicle was stolen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people wanted for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing another in Beaumont remain on the run. Rebeca Castro recently had her dream car that she worked so hard for, stolen. Castro shared with 12News, a video from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 of a man with a...
kogt.com
Accident on MacArthur Drive
An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
kogt.com
Two Busted With Drugs
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County CID and Patrol Divisions, and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant located at 790 W. Tram Road #52-A in Vidor. This search warrant was obtained following an investigation...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
kjas.com
Major fire in Kirbyville
Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police Department swears in police officers during ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Third generation police officer Heath Holmes was sworn in Wednesday. His grandpa, aunt, and brother all work in law enforcement.
Lake Charles American Press
$20,000 worth of drugs recovered during search
The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-T Team, recovered $20,000 in drugs during a search warrant executed Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Gulf Highway. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized 1.28 pounds of marijuana, 7.5 ounces...
Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
KFDM-TV
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary
WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
KTRE
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
kjas.com
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
kogt.com
Mail Truck Coming In Hot
Wednesday around lunchtime a mail truck caught fire on Carrie St. in Orange, damaging the truck and burning some mail. But don’t worry, the Amazon packages in the back survived. A woman was following behind the truck and she said every time the mail carrier would stop and then...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman arrested on drug charges after driving through construction zone
A Lake Charles woman was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish after the vehicle she was a passenger in drove through a closed construction zone near U.S. 165 in Iowa. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, was arrested on charges of resisting an officer by refusal to identify...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
