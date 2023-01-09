ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kogt.com

Constable Catches Criminal

On January 5, 2023 Pct. 1 Constable Lannie Claybar executed a Writ of Possession at a residence on State Hwy. 87 N in Orange County. Evidence was discovered on scene that warranted notification to the US Probation Office. Constable Claybar had prior knowledge that the resident Michael Cannon, age 68, was on Federal Pre-Trial Release. On January 11 about 4:00 pm, Claybar confirmed with the US Marshals Service that a warrant for Violation of Pre-Trial Release Conditions had been issued for Cannon. Claybar located Cannon near the same address on Hwy. 87 N. He was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Orange Co. Jail. This investigation is ongoing.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Accident on MacArthur Drive

An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Two Busted With Drugs

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County CID and Patrol Divisions, and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant located at 790 W. Tram Road #52-A in Vidor. This search warrant was obtained following an investigation...
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Major fire in Kirbyville

Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

$20,000 worth of drugs recovered during search

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-T Team, recovered $20,000 in drugs during a search warrant executed Jan. 9 in the 8500 block of Gulf Highway. During a search of the residence, detectives located and seized 1.28 pounds of marijuana, 7.5 ounces...
12NewsNow

Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary

WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
BUNA, TX
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
kogt.com

Mail Truck Coming In Hot

Wednesday around lunchtime a mail truck caught fire on Carrie St. in Orange, damaging the truck and burning some mail. But don’t worry, the Amazon packages in the back survived. A woman was following behind the truck and she said every time the mail carrier would stop and then...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

