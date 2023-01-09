The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors — a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation — are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.

