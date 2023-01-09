ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden administration backs Nevada lithium mine with $700M loan offer

A Nevada lithium mine that would be only the second in the U.S. is getting backing from the Biden administration as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department issued a conditional commitment for up to $700 million...
NEVADA STATE
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins

The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors — a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation — are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
Tesla slashes prices up to 20% in broad bid to boost sales

Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmaker’s latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. The company lowered the cost of the cheapest Model Y by 20% and lopped as much as $21,000 off its most...

