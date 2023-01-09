The marketing game has changed a lot over the last few years, thanks in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw an even greater emphasis placed on online advertising. It's expected that, by 2024, marketing budgets will have increased by 24% - which means an incredible $850 billion dollars spent on advertising globally. The sad reality, however, is that most of this expenditure is not having the desired success - particularly in the case of online marketing. Large companies with big marketing budgets are simply burning through them with very little to show for it at the end. Agencies are perpetuating the problem by presenting 'nice-to-view' numbers, like high reach and impressions or clicks.

1 DAY AGO