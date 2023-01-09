Read full article on original website
Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator
Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex, a global eco-friendly functional textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow....
Hidden Champion: How Markus Hetzenegger Replaces Established Marketing Agencies with NYBA
The marketing game has changed a lot over the last few years, thanks in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw an even greater emphasis placed on online advertising. It's expected that, by 2024, marketing budgets will have increased by 24% - which means an incredible $850 billion dollars spent on advertising globally. The sad reality, however, is that most of this expenditure is not having the desired success - particularly in the case of online marketing. Large companies with big marketing budgets are simply burning through them with very little to show for it at the end. Agencies are perpetuating the problem by presenting 'nice-to-view' numbers, like high reach and impressions or clicks.
Factors Fin-tech Companies Should Take Into Consideration In 2023 When Incorporating AI To Their Business: Agile Project Management Expert Sahil Khullar
In fintech, AI is used for chatbot development, process automation, and emerging technologies like Robo-advisors and virtual assistants. These applications have brought about significant changes, including increased efficiency, reduced errors, and improved customer experience. AI technologies like these use algorithms to analyze financial data and make investment recommendations. Virtual assistants are AI programs that can complete tasks and provide information for customers. For example, a virtual assistant may be able to answer questions about a financial product or service and assist with the purchase process.
Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
(The Hill) – Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps. The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 […]
How AI is Integrating Into Society
Artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly made headlines in recent years as it continues to integrate into society and change how we live and work. Just recently, OpenAI made headlines with the release of its newest innovation, ChatGPT, a natural language processing system that can generate human-like text based on a given prompt. The model's intelligence sparked a buzz in the media, with many speculating about what this technology means for the future of communication and AI's potential risks and benefits.
