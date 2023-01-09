Another Diamond Bites The Dust: Diana Jenkins Not Returning To 'RHOBH' After Lisa Rinna's Departure

Bravo

Then there were six. Days after Lisa Rinna 's exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , RadarOnline.com can report that newbie Diana Jenkins won't be returning to the franchise either.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, 50, joined the ladies of 90210 last season. Jenkins — who is currently pregnant — revealed the news on Monday, stating that her doctor-ordered bed rest would make it impossible for her to film.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ," she posted on Instagram. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Jenkins has alluded to her possible departure in the past.

"Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," she posted on social media in September, leaving fans to wonder if she'd be back.

The speculation continued when she failed to join her castmates in person for the RHOBH reunion that same month. It was later reported she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Diana's very disappointed because she really wanted to be there in personally, especially for her first reunion," an insider told People at the time. "Unfortunately, she came back from Hawaii about a week ago and days later tested positive for COVID. She's still testing positive as of this morning, and won't be able to make it."

The news is less shocking than Rinna's swift departure. The Melrose Place alum announced she'd no longer be a housewife last week, revealing that holding a diamond for the past 8 seasons was her longest job to date.

However, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Rinna had been renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources claimed she was demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise ever.

They also stated she had no fear, adding, "Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo."

“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy ( Cohen ), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else," the source spilled.

As this outlet reported, RHOBH was put on pause as both the cast and the show's production team "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives ' history. In December, insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin toward the end of January; however, cast members had not yet received contracts.