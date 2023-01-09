‘Slime Time’: Christina Ricci Shows Judge Shocking Text From Her Ex-Husband As Custody Battle Heats Up

mega

Christina Ricci submitted a text message sent by her ex-husband James Heerdegen as part of her plea to strip him of overnight visits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci and her lawyers attached the text to a motion for an emergency hearing. As we first reported, the Wednesday actress asked the court to modify the current custody arrangement based on the recommendations of their child’s therapist .

Ricci demanded her ex enroll in a parenting class before regaining his custody time . In response, he accused her of psychologically abusing their son.

Heerdegen accused the actress of telling their son lies about him. “She shares details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear,” he wrote.

In the text Ricci attached, the actress explained to her ex that their son did not want to attend an event. In response, Heerdegen texted her, “Hi – Put it through your lawyers. I received notice today of another abusive attempt at an ex parte. Fortunately, I had already taken action, and I’ll be in court tomorrow.”

He added, “I’ve requested that you stop psychologically abusing our son in several occasions, only to be met with threats. Our issues are to be resolved in the public domain and courts moving forward.”

Heerdegen ended, “Slime time. Bring a rain jacket.”

A hearing was held on January 6 where the judge ordered Heerdegen will no longer have overnight visits. The order read, “The Court is making this order in the best interests of the minor child to preserve the calm pending a full hearing in light of the accusations and counter-accusations.”

The judge ordered both Ricci and Heerdegen to enroll and participate in a parenting class for young children. In addition, the judge appointed a lawyer for the minor who will talk to the child.

Heerdegen will continue to be allowed to take their son to his extra-curricular activities until the next hearing.

A hearing has been scheduled for March where the exes will face off.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the drama comes only weeks after Ricci and Heerdegen settled their bitter divorce. They had agreed to joint legal custody of their son with Ricci having the majority of custody.

Ricci originally filed for divorce in 2020 and accused Heerdegen of being abusive during their relationship. They both agreed that neither would pay child or spousal support.

In his recent filing, Heerdegen claimed every time he found himself without a “lawyer for financial reasons”, Ricci quickly filed a “restraining order or issue a threat in order to coerce me into signing documents against my will. This is done under the assumption that without an advocate, I will forfeit my interests. Their apparent maxim in this patterned behavior is to deplete my financial resources through retention of lawyers, and to humiliate me in the press with whom they collaborate.”

He accused Ricci of having an ultimate goal of stripping him of all custody.