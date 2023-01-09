Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
NFC Team Reportedly Interviewing Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy
Jerod Mayo reportedly has landed his first NFL head coaching interview of the offseason. The Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview the New England Patriots linebackers coach for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon. Mayo earlier in the week interviewed with the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator job.
Ravens-Bengals Preview: Ravens' Defense to Keep it Close
We’re looking ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. This spread is quickly approaching double-digits as it appears Lamar Jackson’s previously anticipated return might not come to fruition. Nevertheless, there is reason to believe this contest will be closer than...
4 areas where Todd Downing struggled that Tennessee Titans' next offensive coordinator must fix
The Tennessee Titans offense was bad in 2022, and that started with offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Titans coach Mike Vrabel fired Downing on Monday after two seasons running the team's offensive operations. The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fifth-worst in points, third-worst in total yards and passing yards and tied for last in first downs. This was a stark downturn from the success the Titans experienced in the years before Downing took the reins, when the Titans peaked at No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and No. 4 in scoring in 2020.
These Patriots Players Also Received 2022 NFL All-Pro Votes
Rookie punt returner Marcus Jones was the only New England player to land a spot on the 2022 Associated Press All-Pro first or second teams. But several other Patriots garnered All-Pro consideration. The following players received votes but failed to make the cut:. — Right guard Mike Onwenu finished third...
Atlanta to be Neutral Site for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site for a potential Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game. The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Last week, NFL owners approved a resolution to address “competitive...
Patriots Rumors: Nick Caley ‘Strong Candidate’ For This AFC Rival
Could the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive assistant jump ship to an AFC East rival this offseason?. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Rapoport reiterated that...
Dolphins confirm that rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS − Rookie Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card game, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the same stage of concussion protocol, McDaniel added. Backup Teddy Bridgewater, who has a dislocated pinky, is...
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Reveals Extent Of Knee Injury
Lamar Jackson has been out since Week 13, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play in the Ravens’ wild-card round. Baltimore will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a playoff matchup against AFC North rivals. Anthony Brown started for Baltimore in...
