Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

BG beats Johnstown, hands Trojans first loss

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47Bradford 64, Kane Area 33Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Erie at Warren Boys’ Basketball

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Erie heads to Warren for a District 10, non-region matchup. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Warren Area High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA

