Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Oklahoma Heads to Baton Rouge for Top-10 Matchup

NORMAN – Top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a showdown against No. 10 LSU on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The two teams will take the floor inside the PMAC for the first time since Jan. 9, 2016, which is the only trip to Baton Rouge under head coach K.J. Kindler.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Host Missouri, Tarleton State To Open Season

NORMAN – The fourth-ranked Sooners are set to open the 2023 season with a doubleheader against Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners match against the Tigers starts at 11 a.m. and will retake the court at 2 p.m. vs. the Texans.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

No. 19 Oklahoma Prepped For Top-25 Matchup Saturday at Home

NORMAN – The 19th-ranked Sooners host No. 23 Kansas Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Oklahoma's third ranked matchup in the last four contests. The game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Dan Hughes on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Brian Brinkley will call the action.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Past and Present Set for Houston National Invitational

NORMAN — Seven current Oklahoma men's gymnasts are set to compete Friday at the Houston National Invitational, a qualifying meet for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in February. Representing the Sooners in Houston will be super seniors Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler, senior Jack Freeman, juniors...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Tops Campbell on First Day at Virginia Duals

The 28th-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team completed a comeback victory over Campbell on their first day at the Virginia Duals on Friday. The Sooners started their four-dual slate with a matchup against No. 23 Maryland (7-1). In a back-and-forth battle, OU (4-3) surrendered its lead in the 197-pound matchup and fell just short, 18-16. The first dual of the weekend was highlighted by No. 30 Josh Heindselman toppling No. 30 Jaron Smith.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

T&F Kicks Off 2023 at Arkansas Invitational

NORMAN – The Oklahoma track and field team compete in its first meet of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The meet is scheduled to begin with field events at 11 a.m. CT, followed by track events at 1 p.m. CT. A total of 55 Sooners are competing in the season opener. Action can be watched via live stream through SEC Network+, starting at 1 p.m. CT.
NORMAN, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
KRMG

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
News On 6

19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

