FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 Oklahoma Heads to Baton Rouge for Top-10 Matchup
NORMAN – Top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a showdown against No. 10 LSU on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The two teams will take the floor inside the PMAC for the first time since Jan. 9, 2016, which is the only trip to Baton Rouge under head coach K.J. Kindler.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Host Missouri, Tarleton State To Open Season
NORMAN – The fourth-ranked Sooners are set to open the 2023 season with a doubleheader against Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners match against the Tigers starts at 11 a.m. and will retake the court at 2 p.m. vs. the Texans.
oklahoma Sooner
No. 19 Oklahoma Prepped For Top-25 Matchup Saturday at Home
NORMAN – The 19th-ranked Sooners host No. 23 Kansas Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Oklahoma's third ranked matchup in the last four contests. The game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Dan Hughes on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Brian Brinkley will call the action.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Past and Present Set for Houston National Invitational
NORMAN — Seven current Oklahoma men's gymnasts are set to compete Friday at the Houston National Invitational, a qualifying meet for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in February. Representing the Sooners in Houston will be super seniors Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler, senior Jack Freeman, juniors...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Tops Campbell on First Day at Virginia Duals
The 28th-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team completed a comeback victory over Campbell on their first day at the Virginia Duals on Friday. The Sooners started their four-dual slate with a matchup against No. 23 Maryland (7-1). In a back-and-forth battle, OU (4-3) surrendered its lead in the 197-pound matchup and fell just short, 18-16. The first dual of the weekend was highlighted by No. 30 Josh Heindselman toppling No. 30 Jaron Smith.
oklahoma Sooner
T&F Kicks Off 2023 at Arkansas Invitational
NORMAN – The Oklahoma track and field team compete in its first meet of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The meet is scheduled to begin with field events at 11 a.m. CT, followed by track events at 1 p.m. CT. A total of 55 Sooners are competing in the season opener. Action can be watched via live stream through SEC Network+, starting at 1 p.m. CT.
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
KOCO
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
News On 6
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
