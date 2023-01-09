Goodbye, America. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are likely out at “GMA3” just six weeks after their affair came to light, multiple sources tell Page Six. “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider says. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.'” We’re told the scandalous news couple “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating].” TMZ reported early Thursday that Robach has hired famed civil attorney Andrew Brettler to represent her while Holmes is working with Eric George. Neither attorney immediately returned Page Six’s request for...

22 MINUTES AGO