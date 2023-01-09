Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
What Fresh Hell Is ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Planning?
Buzz buzz, baby! Everyone’s favorite soccer players-turned-cultish cannibals are about to crash land on our television screens once more, when Yellowjackets returns in a few weeks.The first season of Showtime’s underdog series became a viral sensation last year, after organic, word-of-mouth marketing made it the must-binge show of the holiday season and scored seven Emmy nominations. Internet sleuths lit up Reddit boards with fan theories about the show and all of the wild twists that were yet to come—sometimes being proven entirely wrong in the time it took for the following week’s episode to air.After a shocking and deadly season...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes likely out at ‘GMA3’ after affair scandal
Goodbye, America. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are likely out at “GMA3” just six weeks after their affair came to light, multiple sources tell Page Six. “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider says. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.'” We’re told the scandalous news couple “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating].” TMZ reported early Thursday that Robach has hired famed civil attorney Andrew Brettler to represent her while Holmes is working with Eric George. Neither attorney immediately returned Page Six’s request for...
Austin Butler's girlfriend Kaia Gerber was by his side as the 'Elvis' star celebrated his Golden Globes win. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.
Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber began dating in late 2021. Here's a complete timeline and everything we know about their relationship.
Comments / 0