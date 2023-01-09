ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hurricanes survive at home

On Tuesday night, Gainesville High’s Theo Stephens hit a tough bank shot in the paint with 10 seconds to play to lift the Hurricanes past Columbia (Lake City), 63-62, at the Purple Palace. Columbia nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as senior Ty’jahn Wright hit a 3-pointer...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

FWC releases bald eagle back into wild

A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
southeastagnet.com

North Florida Cattlemen Invite Producers to Annual Meeting

The North Florida Cattlemen’s Association is inviting producers to attend their annual meeting coming up Saturday, February 11th in Live Oak. They have an exciting meeting planned, which will discuss where your cattle operation fits in today’s beef industry. The event will feature nationally known speaker, Corbitt Wall,...
LIVE OAK, FL
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD offers new apprentice program

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election

The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.

