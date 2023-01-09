Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Walker Howard, ex-4-star bolts Tigers in transfer portal, eyes TCU, Florida
LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN writers Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren wrote in a Thursday report. Possible destinations include TCU and Florida football. The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback out of Lafayette, Louisiana earned a total of seven passing yards...
Update on QB Jaden Rashada: Father Denies Florida LOI Release Request
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has reportedly requested to be released from his signed Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators.
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hurricanes survive at home
On Tuesday night, Gainesville High’s Theo Stephens hit a tough bank shot in the paint with 10 seconds to play to lift the Hurricanes past Columbia (Lake City), 63-62, at the Purple Palace. Columbia nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as senior Ty’jahn Wright hit a 3-pointer...
WCJB
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
WCJB
Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
FWC releases bald eagle back into wild
A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
southeastagnet.com
North Florida Cattlemen Invite Producers to Annual Meeting
The North Florida Cattlemen’s Association is inviting producers to attend their annual meeting coming up Saturday, February 11th in Live Oak. They have an exciting meeting planned, which will discuss where your cattle operation fits in today’s beef industry. The event will feature nationally known speaker, Corbitt Wall,...
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
villages-news.com
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD offers new apprentice program
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
floridapolitics.com
Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election
The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
floridapolitics.com
Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race
The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
