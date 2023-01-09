Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
Pet of the Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. This handsome boy is Rex! He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex...
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners
Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim
Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua
Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Mesha, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Mesha, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Mesha would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
Goldendoodle Owner Shares Destruction After Puppy Mixes Mud and Zoomies
A dog owner has seen the funny side after his goldendoodle covered his apartment in mud.
Mini Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Family Coming Home Is Pure Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. With so many families traveling during the holiday season, a lot of pet parents relied on kennels and pet sitters and neighbors to watch their fur babies when they were away. Such is the case with TikTok account holder @_Hhh_Farm, who left their adorable mini Australian Shepherd with their neighbors while they were gone.
Kitty at LA Cat Cafe Who's Been Waiting 160 Days to Be Adopted Is Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's always so heartbreaking to see a cat waiting to be paid attention to, or petted, or adopted. TikTok account holder and cat cafe @Crumbs_Whiskers recently posted a video of a beautiful tabby cat named Rose who has been waiting a long 160 days to find a home.
Animal Humane New Mexico waving adoption fees this holiday season
Animal Humane New Mexico is waving all the adoption fees for animals who are two months and older. Now they hope that this “pawliday season,” you at home can give one of their sweet adoptable pets, the forever loving home they deserve. Animal Humane New Mexico serves more...
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
Golden Retriever Taking a 'Small Bite' From Owner's Sandwich Melts Hearts
The clip of Ollie follows the trend of social-media videos showing pets being offered human food to see how gentle they will be when they accept it.
10 Tips for Training a New Dog or Puppy
One of the biggest challenges of bringing a puppy or rescue dog home is training them properly so they don't ruin your furniture, rugs, and other belongings. Training a dog can be frustrating, and hiring a trainer can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars; follow these steps instead to save time and money and you'll able to bond and get to know your new furry best friend in the process — how paw-sitively awesome!
Border Collie Growth Chart: Puppy Milestones & What To Expect
The Border Collie, also called the Border, is an ancient hunting dog breed that has been around since the time of the Vikings. These dogs are known as being one of, if not the most, intelligent canines in the world. They are incredibly skilled at herding, have tons of energy, and are extremely agile. These medium-sized pups make wonderful family companions and are popular worldwide. They are medium-sized dogs and love to be around people. This Border Collie growth chart focuses on the growth milestones of a dog’s first year.
