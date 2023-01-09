Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO