foxillinois.com
Village of Jerome shut water off
JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Village of Jerome has shut off water to the entire village. Officials say the water is shut off to repair a main break. Crews are onsite and will have the water back on as soon as it is repaired. The village is issuing a...
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County Animal Control rescue buck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake on Thursday. When animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
foxillinois.com
U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. Officials asked people to get as far away from the area as possible. Police responding to the...
wjbc.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
foxillinois.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
foxillinois.com
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
foxillinois.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
foxillinois.com
Fire crews respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. in Champaign on Tuesday morning. Officials reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window while on the scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. We're told the cause...
foxillinois.com
Man caught on camera trying to break into house
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was caught on camera trying to break into a Taylorville house. The Taylorville Police Department says a man was kicking in a door of a house and was able to get in a steal a car from the house. We're told the residence...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools
Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
