CFPB Claims Victory in Battle Against ‘Sketchy’ Debt Collection Suits
The CFPB says it has settled a lawsuit against a debt collection firm it accused of filing junk lawsuits against consumers. Assuming a judge approves the settlement, the agreement would bar the firm Forster & Garbus from filing any new lawsuit against a consumer unless it has specific documents supporting the debt and certifies that an attorney reviewed those documents, the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) said Wednesday (Jan. 11).
IRS Rule Delay Means P2P, Gig Economy Platform Volumes Will Surge
The new tax rules have been delayed — and nothing’s certain — so P2P will continue to be a gig economy mainstay. And amid the uncertainty, P2P may be the go-to option for tips and for odd jobs — for the smaller transactions (by value), but perhaps not for full-scale payments for project-based work.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
Millennial-Targeted BNPL May Help Digital Banks Retain Customers
Bank-backed BNPL may be a hook for digital-only institutions to lure millennials away from more traditional mainstays. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans from FinTechs such as Klarna and Affirm are gaining popularity as shoppers seek alternative financing to avoid rising credit card interest rates. However, PYMNTS research has found that 70% of current BNPL users say they would be interested in BNPL plans offered by their banks. Millennials are more interested in bank-backed BNPL payment plans than any other generation.
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
Stride Bank and Chime Continue Banking Services Agreements
Stride Bank has extended its private-label banking services partnership with Chime Financial. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-member bank said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release that this partnership reaffirms its standing as a key banking partner and enables the FinTech company to offer fully regulated products. “Consumers should...
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
UK Central Bank Warns Lenders of ‘Prolonged’ Period of Stress
The Bank of England said financial institutions should expect more scrutiny of their credit portfolios. “The operating environment for firms remains challenging,” the central bank wrote in a letter to deposit takers Tuesday (Jan. 10). “The impact of increasing interest rates, inflation and high cost of living, geo-political uncertainty, and supply chain disruptions is expected to pose challenges to firms’ credit portfolios. Firms need to be ready for a prolonged period of stress.”
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
Real-Time Payments Top Grocery and Convenience Stores’ Planned in-Store Innovations
Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacy retailers seeking to modernize their in-store payments systems to give consumers more options are prioritizing real-time payments. Real-time payments are being explored as an eCommerce option, but some merchants are also exploring the possibility of bringing the method into physical stores. The study “Instant...
American Express to Acquire Nipendo to Grow B2B Platform
American Express plans to buy Nipendo to help create an end-to-end B2B platform. The globally integrated payments company said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the B2B payments automation company that serves global businesses. Subject to customary closure conditions, the...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Omnichannel BNPL to Boost Revenues and Customer Loyalty
Omnichannel shopping was on full display this holiday season, with buy now, pay later (BNPL) playing a starring role against a backdrop of economic turbulence. Where these trends meet offers a significant market opportunity for retailers, but merchants need to beware of potential hiccups in the shopping process and be ready to counter them. This month, PYMNTS explores how merchants can offer a positive omnichannel BNPL experience.
JPMorgan Alleges Financial Planning Platform Frank Inflated Customer Base
JPMorgan Chase said it was defrauded when it bought college financial planning platform Frank. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the bank has brought a lawsuit against Frank founder Charlie Javice saying that she and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, inflated the number of customers who were using the platform.
Ars Technica
Biden taking “absolutely wrong approach” to crack down on Big Tech, critics say
As president, Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to lead the charge to change how Big Tech operates in the US. In a rare op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Biden heavily criticized tech companies while outlining three broad areas of regulatory reform that he says that Congress should be considering this year. Only with bipartisan action, Biden said, can the US do more to protect data privacy, prevent anti-competitive behavior, and “fundamentally reform Section 230,” by reversing course and holding platforms accountable for third-party content.
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Goldman Sachs Reports $1.2B Loss on Consumer Platforms in 9 Months
Goldman Sachs’ credit card and installment lending business lost $1.2 billion during the first three quarters of 2022. The firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) SEC filing that its Platform Solutions business also lost $1 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020. Platform Solutions includes consumer platforms,...
Crypto Exchange Platform Yellow Card Expands Payment Feature Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial now enables customers across Africa to send and receive cryptocurrency. The company’s Yellow Pay, which was previously available only in Nigeria, uses the Yellow Card cryptocurrency exchange platform to complete customers’ transactions in USDT, according to a Monday (Jan. 9) press release. “This is more...
Enfuce and Orka Swap BNPL For Pay Now, Finance Later
Two EU FinTechs want to counter buy now, pay later with “pay now, finance later.”. Enfuce, a Finnish card issuing company, and financial services firm Orka Ventures said Wednesday (Jan. 11) that they had teamed to launch Orka Card, a consumer lending card and mobile app that “challenges” the understanding of buy now pay later (BNPL).
