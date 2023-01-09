SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Sheriff's Offices across Illinois will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons.

