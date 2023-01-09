Read full article on original website
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
Sheriff's Offices across Illinois won't enforce parts of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Sheriff's Offices across Illinois will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons.
Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
Governor Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law on Tuesday. It bans the sale and manufacturing of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "In the end, what we believe is the proliferation and ready access to high-power weapons that have an original basis in...
Illinois State Water Plan updated for first time since 1984
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Water Plan, which serves as a blueprint for addressing key water-related challenges in the state over the next decade, has been updated for the first time since 1984 and is available to help guide state and local leaders in setting priorities for water resources.
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
Springfield Fire Department swears in new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Fire Department is one step closer to being fully staffed. On Thursday, the fire department swore in 18 new firefighters during a special ceremony. The Department has been facing a shortage. Officials say this new class faced a bit more rigorous standard and will...
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
LA SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising...
Sangamon County Animal Control rescue buck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake on Thursday. When animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide education and awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and...
Taylorville Police now have license plate readers
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department now has two automated license plate recognition poles. The readers are on Route 29 and Route 48. The cameras read license plates immediately and will send an alert to our dispatch center live on a monitor with a picture of the vehicle or in your squad car. Dispatch will then alert units if we get a hit on the vehicle.
Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
$500,000 fine for Quartz health insurance corporation
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced on Wednesday a $500,000 fine for Quartz Health Insurance Corporation for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring...
