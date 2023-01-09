Read full article on original website
Related
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
Platforms, Alternative Lending Sources Help Fill Small Businesses’ Capital ‘Gap’
Banks’ pullback on small business lending is creating an opportunity for FinTechs to step in. In data released on Tuesday (Jan. 10), small business financing firm Biz2Credit noted that there’s been little to no growth in lending to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As for the big banks,...
IRS Rule Delay Means P2P, Gig Economy Platform Volumes Will Surge
The new tax rules have been delayed — and nothing’s certain — so P2P will continue to be a gig economy mainstay. And amid the uncertainty, P2P may be the go-to option for tips and for odd jobs — for the smaller transactions (by value), but perhaps not for full-scale payments for project-based work.
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
Only 10% of Retailers Have Invested in Real-Time AP Payments
Only a slim minority of manufacturers and retailers are investing in real-time payments. Joint research from PYMNTS and Corcentric, as detailed in the report titled “Payments Technology’s Future: Retailers. Manufacturers Seek Better Workflows,” shows that firms in these verticals are taking the time and spending the money to upgrade back-office functions.
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
Credit Unions That Fail to Innovate Risk Losing Members
Sixty-four percent of all credit union (CU) members want their primary financial institutions (FIs) to offer more payment capabilities. Many — a record-setting share within our research — are willing to go as far as switching to find more innovative products. This widespread search for ever-more innovative products is a strong indicator of the extent to which competitive pressures are increasing for credit unions.
Payments Set to Reshape Cross-Border eCommerce in 2023
As much as economic uncertainty abounds, many market watchers expect continued growth of the cross-border eCommerce sector. It’s a forecast backed by the belief that this expansion will be enabled, at least in part, by the help of payment platforms that reduce the pain points that small online sellers typically face as they navigate the challenges of trading in new geographies.
Can Crypto-Friendly CFOs Clean up the Industry’s Reputation?
Despite its recent woes, cryptocurrency is fast becoming unavoidable — especially for finance leaders. The alternative digital asset industry had a difficult 2022 dipping its toes in the mainstream, and the past year saw many more of the fears surrounding the industry realized than any of its hyped-up hopes.
Digital Payment Growth Threatens EU Consumers’ Cash Usage
Around a third of eurozone consumers have reduced their cash usage compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to the results of a recent European Central Bank (ECB) survey assessing consumers in every eurozone country, the largest group of respondents — 54% of them — reported no change to their cash usage before and after the pandemic.
EU Crypto Exchanges Capitalize on Post-FTX Uncertainty to Attract Users
The EU cryptocurrency ecosystem has welcomed two new cryptocurrency exchanges this month. Following the sector’s renewed focus on risk management after the spectacular collapse of FTX in November, VoltCoins and Finst both announced their launch earlier this week, affirming their commitment to security and accountability. In a press release,...
JPMorgan Alleges Financial Planning Platform Frank Inflated Customer Base
JPMorgan Chase said it was defrauded when it bought college financial planning platform Frank. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the bank has brought a lawsuit against Frank founder Charlie Javice saying that she and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, inflated the number of customers who were using the platform.
Lockstep Adds Self-Service Portal to Connected Accounting Network
Lockstep has added a self-service portal to its connected accounting network. The new Lockstep Self-Service allows companies’ customers and vendors to reconcile their statements, download documents, view transaction history and export accounting data, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The application works with Lockstep Inbox to automate...
Half of All Subscription Providers Are Struggling to Attract Customers
Amid inflation, about half of subscription businesses expect a difficult year ahead for customer acquisition. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that 48% of them expect to face challenges related to attracting new customers in the next 12 months.
Remote Workers Shop Online Nearly Twice as Much as in-Office Peers
Whether it’s work from home, remote work or hybrid work, by any name these models almost all equate to losses for small, physical retailers in business districts. Those most affected are the coffee shops, lunch spots, hair and nail salons, pharmacies and other businesses that have historically made their money on office workers.
Resilient UK FinTech Investment Landscape Unfazed by 2022 Decline
U.K. FinTechs received $12.5 billion in investment in 2022, 8% less than the year prior. According to research published by Innovate Finance, an independent industry body representing the UK FinTech community, this week, the drop signals a remarkably resilient FinTech ecosystem when compared to the global average, which saw investment activity decline by 30%.
40Seas Raises $111M to Grow Cross-Border Trade Financing Platform
40Seas has raised $111 million to grow its FinTech platform for cross-border trade financing. The firm emerged from stealth mode with the announcement of an $11 million seed funding round that is complemented by a $100 million credit facility for exporters and importers, 40Seas said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0