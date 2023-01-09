The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced the return of former team member Amy Tanska to the Chamber to assume the position of Business & Workforce Education Director. In this new role, Tanska will be responsible for developing and overseeing the expansion of the Washington Workforce Portal, designed to meet the workforce gaps by assisting local employers to fill and/or create internship, apprenticeship and job shadowing opportunities, providing students with real-world work-based learning opportunities.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO