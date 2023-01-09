ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movers & Shakers 01/11/2023

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced the return of former team member Amy Tanska to the Chamber to assume the position of Business & Workforce Education Director. In this new role, Tanska will be responsible for developing and overseeing the expansion of the Washington Workforce Portal, designed to meet the workforce gaps by assisting local employers to fill and/or create internship, apprenticeship and job shadowing opportunities, providing students with real-world work-based learning opportunities.
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Wolf Industries

In recent years, tiny homes have become incredibly popular. Affordably priced, customizable, and able to put on different sizes and types of property/land, modular tiny homes and accessory dwelling units (ADU) are a great way for Clark County residents to not just buy a home, but also experience the “less-is-more” lifestyle.
Vancouver Business Journal

The Vancouver Clinic to acquire Cascade Physicians, P.C.

The Vancouver Clinic will acquire Cascade Physicians, P.C.—which has offices in Tualatin, Gresham, and NW Portland—effective February 1, 2023. “This partnership is a strong match for both Cascade Physicians and Vancouver Clinic,” said Dr. Alfred Seekamp, chief medical officer at Vancouver Clinic. “We share the same values. We are both physician-led clinics providing expert and compassionate care.”
Vancouver Business Journal

Vancouver City Council votes to endorse Proposition 3

On Jan. 9, Vancouver City Council unanimously approved a resolution expressing support for Proposition 3, the Affordable Housing Levy, which is on the ballot for the Feb. 14 Special Election. If approved by voters, Proposition 3 would replace the City’s expiring affordable housing tax levy. Proposition 3 would provide continued...
