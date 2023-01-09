Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Gas leak in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line. The Idaho Falls Police Department has the 200 block of 6th Street, from S Emerson Avenue to S Lee Avenue, blocked off to motorists.
Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision. There are temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and detours in...
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
3 things to know this morning – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.
Rexburg’s youth and university students help improve the city
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – It takes a lot to run a city and keep everything going smoothly. It’s a task that is nearly impossible to do alone. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill says he has two different committees that help him plan events that the city puts on. The committees are the Mayors Youth Advisory Board (M.Y.A.B) mostly composed of High School Students and the Mayors University Student Involvement Committee (M.U.S.I.C) composed of college students.
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping, drug possession and battery on officer
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report was made to dispatch that someone may be being held hostage by a man with a gun. Responding officers arrived and located a man,...
