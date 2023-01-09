ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gas leak in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line. The Idaho Falls Police Department has the 200 block of 6th Street, from S Emerson Avenue to S Lee Avenue, blocked off to motorists.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision. There are temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and detours in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
School Closures – January 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
3 things to know this morning – January 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg’s youth and university students help improve the city

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – It takes a lot to run a city and keep everything going smoothly. It’s a task that is nearly impossible to do alone. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill says he has two different committees that help him plan events that the city puts on. The committees are the Mayors Youth Advisory Board (M.Y.A.B) mostly composed of High School Students and the Mayors University Student Involvement Committee (M.U.S.I.C) composed of college students.
REXBURG, ID

