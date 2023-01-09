ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren

READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids. At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest. "They're always willing to want to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County ordered to release election video

The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy

Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company

Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

