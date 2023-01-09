Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren
READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids. At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest. "They're always willing to want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County ordered to release election video
The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023. What’s being shipped? Nearly 70,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, ready for sale by the...
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company
Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
