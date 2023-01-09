Read full article on original website
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Omnichannel BNPL to Boost Revenues and Customer Loyalty
Omnichannel shopping was on full display this holiday season, with buy now, pay later (BNPL) playing a starring role against a backdrop of economic turbulence. Where these trends meet offers a significant market opportunity for retailers, but merchants need to beware of potential hiccups in the shopping process and be ready to counter them. This month, PYMNTS explores how merchants can offer a positive omnichannel BNPL experience.
Butter Raises $22M to Help Subscription Merchants Combat Accidental Churn
FinTech Butter Payments has raised $22 million in Series A funding to fight accidental churn. Accidental churn — in which payments are falsely declined in an effort to stem fraud — is the leading cause of subscription churn. It accounts for $500 billion in lost revenue each year, Butter Founder and CEO Vijay Menon said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) blog post announcing the fundraise.
Community Banks Give Small Businesses Big Business Tools to Run Their Business
Inflation is a major challenge for small to midsized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, where 40% are concerned about rising interest rates and 7 in 10 are addressing it by raising prices. These conditions have SMBs on the hunt for working capital to execute growth plans and stay competitive.
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
40Seas Raises $111M to Grow Cross-Border Trade Financing Platform
40Seas has raised $111 million to grow its FinTech platform for cross-border trade financing. The firm emerged from stealth mode with the announcement of an $11 million seed funding round that is complemented by a $100 million credit facility for exporters and importers, 40Seas said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release.
Small Business Survival May Hinge on Digital Payment Features
The holiday shopping season is so important to retailers that it has become a matter of survival for many. One in four businesses believes recent holiday sales will determine whether they make it in 2023. Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are investing in new tools, including payment solutions, to make the most of the holidays, as shoppers value SMBs and 85% of consumers believe small merchants offer at least one advantage over larger companies.
Subscription Metrics and Recovery Tools Set Top Performers Apart
As a subscription business, performance is only as good as the metrics you measure. That’s a prime takeaway from “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” a PYMNTS and FlexPay collaboration, which examines the correlation between churn, failed payments and customer lifetime value (LTV) for subscription brands.
Enfuce and Orka Swap BNPL For Pay Now, Finance Later
Two EU FinTechs want to counter buy now, pay later with “pay now, finance later.”. Enfuce, a Finnish card issuing company, and financial services firm Orka Ventures said Wednesday (Jan. 11) that they had teamed to launch Orka Card, a consumer lending card and mobile app that “challenges” the understanding of buy now pay later (BNPL).
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
Striking Growth-Profitability Balance Is ‘Secret Sauce’ for CFOs
The cost realities of unfettered growth have CFOs shifting focus to their organization’s profitability basics. This, as the role of financial teams pivots more broadly to adding organizational value by helping other departments make faster and relevant data-driven decisions. PYMNTS’ Matt Nesto recently sat down with Milan Parikh, CFO...
Platforms, Alternative Lending Sources Help Fill Small Businesses’ Capital ‘Gap’
Banks’ pullback on small business lending is creating an opportunity for FinTechs to step in. In data released on Tuesday (Jan. 10), small business financing firm Biz2Credit noted that there’s been little to no growth in lending to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As for the big banks,...
Millennial-Targeted BNPL May Help Digital Banks Retain Customers
Bank-backed BNPL may be a hook for digital-only institutions to lure millennials away from more traditional mainstays. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans from FinTechs such as Klarna and Affirm are gaining popularity as shoppers seek alternative financing to avoid rising credit card interest rates. However, PYMNTS research has found that 70% of current BNPL users say they would be interested in BNPL plans offered by their banks. Millennials are more interested in bank-backed BNPL payment plans than any other generation.
Stride Bank and Chime Continue Banking Services Agreements
Stride Bank has extended its private-label banking services partnership with Chime Financial. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-member bank said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release that this partnership reaffirms its standing as a key banking partner and enables the FinTech company to offer fully regulated products. “Consumers should...
Showroom B2B Raises $1.35M to Grow Apparel Supply Chain Platform
Supply chain platform Showroom B2B has reportedly raised $1.35 million in a seed round. Showroom B2B, which is focused on the fashion and apparel industry, combines both physical and digital features, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 11). These features include physical “experience stores” in which retailers can touch and...
Mastercard: How Banking as a Service Will Scale in 2023 and Beyond
“Banking as a service, and embedded finance, taken together — they just represent where the world is going.”. As Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, told PYMNTS' Karen Webster, BaaS is slated to become big business — at scale — in a short timeframe.
Crypto Exchange Platform Yellow Card Expands Payment Feature Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial now enables customers across Africa to send and receive cryptocurrency. The company’s Yellow Pay, which was previously available only in Nigeria, uses the Yellow Card cryptocurrency exchange platform to complete customers’ transactions in USDT, according to a Monday (Jan. 9) press release. “This is more...
