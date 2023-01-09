Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
Jerry Jones has surprising Tom Brady comments
As the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, history is not on their side as Brady is a perfect 7-0 against the Cowboys. But Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is downplaying the impact that will have on Read more... The post Jerry Jones has surprising Tom Brady comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers
Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about Packers' QB, Aaron Rodgers, future during his Let's Go! podcast.
Florida 5-star QB commit has return visit to Gainesville set
With all the drama surrounding Florida’s class of 2023 quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, Gator Nation has to be breathing some sigh of relief that 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway seems as committed to the program as ever. Lagway will be back on campus Jan. 28, according to Swamp247. The...
Miami names Overtown street after Hall of Famer from Dolphins’ perfect 1972 season
Miami named an Overtown street after a hometown product who starred for the Dolphins in the Perfect Season.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Colts, as well as other teams, could be waiting until after wildcard weekend to request interviews with guys like Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Bengals OC Brian Callahan and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo. Bills S Micah Hyde says the doctors will decide if he is...
'Lovie's Middle Finger': Could Texans Still Draft No. 1 QB with No. 2 Pick?
Despite getting the late-season win and playing their way out the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may still get their guy.
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Hyde receives positive update from Buffalo Bills heading into NFL playoffs
Micah Hyde, former safety for the Iowa Hawkeyes, is returning from IR and is now in the 21-day time frame to be activated to the 53-man roster. Due to a neck injury, Hyde has been on IR since September 24 and had to undergo surgery in October, but the Buffalo Bills activated his practice window Wednesday.
Sources: Texans request interview with Sean Payton
Because Payton is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season, it would require a trade to acquire his services to compensate the NFC South franchise.
