ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brook Park anticipates productive economic development year

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park Economic Development Commissioner Paul Marnecheck recently provided City Council with an overview of the city’s current economic development activities. He noted that the Forward Innovation Center, located on the former Ford property, continues to be developed. An application was slated to go before...
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker planners see updated -- but not final -- designs for Arcadia mixed-use development on Qua site

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The proposed Arcadia mixed-use development on the old Qua Buick site continues to take shape in the city’s Van Aken District. With that in mind, the city Planning Commission continued a lengthy public hearing held Jan. 3 with the developer and architects for further review of site plan approval, a conditional use permit for a few extra dwellings on the first floor and roughly a half-dozen zoning variances.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy