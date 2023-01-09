Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami CEO Gale Nelson Invests Big in Mentoring and Community
MIAMI - January is National Mentoring Month and one of the most important organizations dedicated to mentoring is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. The nonprofit is headed by Gale Nelson, who became CEO in 2017 after over 10 years as the organization's program director. "The best part of my job is that the bottom line is smiles. You can never have enough kids smiling, you can never have enough families feeling safe," Nelson said. Prior to BBBS, he worked with teens that had been in trouble with the law, as a teacher and mentor this was a crucial...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
calleochonews.com
Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs
The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
Continued Patience with Transfer Portal Will Help Miami
The Transfer Portal can help make Miami a different 2023 team.
caneswarning.com
9 Miami football 2022 transfers committed after spring semester began
Nine of the 12 2022 transfers signed by the Miami football program committed to the Hurricanes after the beginning of the spring semester on January 18. Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, wide receiver Frank Ladson and running back Henry Parrish were the only 2022 transfers to commit to Miami before the semester began.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute opens new unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital
Lung transplant patients and those with critical respiratory conditions to be treated in new, state-of-the-art facility. January 9, 2023 – The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute (MTI), an affiliation between Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System, is opening a new intensive care unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The unit, located on the fourth floor of Jackson’s new tower built exclusively for patients in need of the most advanced intensive care, will treat lung transplant and critical respiratory patients. Set to open to patients later this month, the 25-bed unit will be staffed by a highly-skilled integrated care team that includes critical care physicians, nurses, ECMO specialists, and physical therapists. It is the first critical care unit of its kind at Jackson Memorial exclusively for respiratory patients.
Miami Gardens, January 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Miami Gardens. The Booker T. Washington High School soccer team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on January 11, 2023, 10:30:00.
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
communitynewspapers.com
The City of Miramar Celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a Parade and Festival for the whole family
The City of Miramar celebrates the life and legacy of the most renowned civil. rights leader, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a parade on Monday, January. 16, 2023, starting at 11am and ending at noon inside Lakeshore Park, 8501 S. Sherman. Circle. International R&B singer, Michael Sterling,...
Click10.com
Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school
MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing help for those in service industry in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials broke ground for an affordable housing complex called Atlantic Station. It is located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and designed to house those who work in the service industry. Officials said the apartments will be rented out for hundreds...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health Foundation Receives $2 Million Gift from BMI Insurance to Roll Out Digital Smart TV and Engagement System at Baptist Health
January 10, 2023 – Baptist Health Foundation announced today that BMI, an international insurance company based in Miami, has made a $2 million donation in support of Baptist Health’s Digital Patient Smart TV and Engagement system. The donation will launch the implementation of high-tech, patient-centered features in hospital rooms throughout Baptist Health. In honor of the contribution, the registration area in the lobby of Baptist Health Baptist Hospital will be named BMI Registration, with plans for an unveiling in early 2023.
WSVN-TV
HCA Mercy Hospital says former UM medical professor is ‘clinically ready for discharge’ but will extend stay
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials with a South Florida hospital have responded to claims from the family of a former University of Miami professor currently being treated there that the patient is not ready to be released. Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Anyltha Muench, the wife of Dr. Karl Muench, said...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
Displaced residents of 'unsafe' NW Miami building will likely get to go home
MIAMI - Hope emerges from Monday night's association meeting as residents of 5050 Northwest in Miami learn from city officials and board members that they most likely can come home by next month.It's welcomed news after being displaced 18 months ago."This is good news because you know our situation," said resident Jose Pico. August 2021, City of Miami building inspectors deemed 5050 Northwest 7th Street condos unsafe.Pico says the time away has taken a toll."It's a very big problem, financial and emotional, for us," Pico explained. Financial burdens from some residents include additional rent to paying roughly $5000 so far in special...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
City of Miramar to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake
The City of Miramar will hold a commemorative ceremony to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar. The event will include prayers from Miramar religious leaders, survivors’...
