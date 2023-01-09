ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami CEO Gale Nelson Invests Big in Mentoring and Community

MIAMI - January is National Mentoring Month and one of the most important organizations dedicated to mentoring is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. The nonprofit is headed by Gale Nelson, who became CEO in 2017 after over 10 years as the organization's program director. "The best part of my job is that the bottom line is smiles. You can never have enough kids smiling, you can never have enough families feeling safe," Nelson said. Prior to BBBS, he worked with teens that had been in trouble with the law, as a teacher and mentor this was a crucial...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs

The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
caneswarning.com

9 Miami football 2022 transfers committed after spring semester began

Nine of the 12 2022 transfers signed by the Miami football program committed to the Hurricanes after the beginning of the spring semester on January 18. Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, wide receiver Frank Ladson and running back Henry Parrish were the only 2022 transfers to commit to Miami before the semester began.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute opens new unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital

Lung transplant patients and those with critical respiratory conditions to be treated in new, state-of-the-art facility. January 9, 2023 – The Lung Center at the Miami Transplant Institute (MTI), an affiliation between Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System, is opening a new intensive care unit in the UHealth Jackson Critical Care Pavilion at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The unit, located on the fourth floor of Jackson’s new tower built exclusively for patients in need of the most advanced intensive care, will treat lung transplant and critical respiratory patients. Set to open to patients later this month, the 25-bed unit will be staffed by a highly-skilled integrated care team that includes critical care physicians, nurses, ECMO specialists, and physical therapists. It is the first critical care unit of its kind at Jackson Memorial exclusively for respiratory patients.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school

MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Baptist Health Foundation Receives $2 Million Gift from BMI Insurance to Roll Out Digital Smart TV and Engagement System at Baptist Health

January 10, 2023 – Baptist Health Foundation announced today that BMI, an international insurance company based in Miami, has made a $2 million donation in support of Baptist Health’s Digital Patient Smart TV and Engagement system. The donation will launch the implementation of high-tech, patient-centered features in hospital rooms throughout Baptist Health. In honor of the contribution, the registration area in the lobby of Baptist Health Baptist Hospital will be named BMI Registration, with plans for an unveiling in early 2023.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Displaced residents of 'unsafe' NW Miami building will likely get to go home

MIAMI - Hope emerges from Monday night's association meeting as residents of 5050 Northwest in Miami learn from city officials and board members that they most likely can come home by next month.It's welcomed news after being displaced 18 months ago."This is good news because you know our situation," said resident Jose Pico. August 2021, City of Miami building inspectors deemed 5050 Northwest 7th Street condos unsafe.Pico says the time away has taken a toll."It's a very big problem, financial and emotional, for us," Pico explained. Financial burdens from some residents include additional rent to paying roughly $5000 so far in special...
MIAMI, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

City of Miramar to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake

The City of Miramar will hold a commemorative ceremony to honor the 250,000 Haitians who perished in the 2010 earthquake. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar. The event will include prayers from Miramar religious leaders, survivors’...
MIRAMAR, FL

