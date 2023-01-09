MIAMI - January is National Mentoring Month and one of the most important organizations dedicated to mentoring is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. The nonprofit is headed by Gale Nelson, who became CEO in 2017 after over 10 years as the organization's program director. "The best part of my job is that the bottom line is smiles. You can never have enough kids smiling, you can never have enough families feeling safe," Nelson said. Prior to BBBS, he worked with teens that had been in trouble with the law, as a teacher and mentor this was a crucial...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO