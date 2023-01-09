ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart

Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
NJ.com

Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to be given within five days

The latest round of payments for a group of California residents, who could be paid over $1,000, will all be issued by the end of the week. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win

If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
New York Post

