Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Bham Now
Dread River Distilling announces new series with Birmingham whiskey blender
Dread River Distilling Co. emphasizes their spirits as more than “just a product” and instead, a way to connect with the community and offer a taste of who they are. Keep reading to learn about their new series that does just that with Birmingham-native whiskey blender Eboni Major.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Metal Night, Lakeshore Pioneer Classic + more [VIDEO]
Happy weekend, Birmingham! Don’t miss these fun events that The Magic City has lined up. Enjoy some heavy music at True Story Brewing’s Metal Night on Saturday night, January 14. For a fancier Saturday night, take a ride at the Mystic Krewe of Caritas Ball Masque XIII. Lakeshore’s...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Bham Now
Start your spring garden now at a seed exchange in Birmingham
Whether you’re looking to plant a garden for the first time or you’ve had a green thumb for years, you’ll want to come to a local seed exchange. Read on to learn how you can start your spring garden today. What is a seed exchange?. Sometimes you...
Bham Now
7 weekend events, including exciting concerts + basketball games—Jan. 13-15
From Star Wars Night with the Birmingham Bulls to country and indie concerts, The Magic City is the place to be. Read on to learn what’s happening in Birmingham this weekend—Jan. 13-15. Bite-sized news. Shop ’til you drop: Head to KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale this Saturday,...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
How to enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Alabama
Theatergoers in Alabama who are counting their pennies should know there’s a cheap (and fairly easy) way to see “Hamilton” during its run in Birmingham. A limited number of $10 tickets for each performance of the Tony-winning musical will be available through a digital lottery that starts on Friday, Jan. 13.
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
Krystal opening prototype restaurant in Center Point: First new location in 6 years
Krystal is hosting its first company store opening in more than six years at a new location in Center Point Tuesday. And it’s also the debut of its smaller prototype design - a 1,700-square-foot drive-thru without a dining room, using a smaller footprint. The new location, at 2408 Center...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
Comments / 0