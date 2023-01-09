ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023

The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill abolishing death penalty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky senators will be discussing a bill abolishing the death penalty when they get back from their break in February. Senate Bill 45 would not only abolish the death penalty, but would replace it with life imprisonment without parole. The bill was filed by a bipartisan...
What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
Some fear a region’s future hangs on legislature’s support for emergency affordable housing

FRANKFORT — Without significant state funding for new housing, “we’re going to experience the largest out-migration in Appalachian history,” Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard told the Kentucky Lantern in a telephone interview just before 2023 began. Yet, despite the thousands of homes lost to last summer’s flooding, no significant housing proposal emerged during the legislature’s […] The post Some fear a region’s future hangs on legislature’s support for emergency affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Dear Matt Bevin, journalism is no joking matter

Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m., was the deadline for Kentucky’s gubernatorial hopefuls to formally file their candidacy for governor. The state Capitol was lively, the first week of the General Assembly’s 2023 session underway. The quickly approaching deadline only served to heighten the excitement. For days, journalists...
NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools

The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
