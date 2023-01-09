Read full article on original website
Report: Beshear's approval rating among highest of all US governors
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A recent report found that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear remains one of the most popular governors in the nation. According to Morning Consult, a survey found 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's job performance. That's slightly more than the most recent survey conducted last summer. Beshear...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear remains most popular Democratic governor in U.S. ahead of re-election bid
KENTUCKY — Heading into a pivotal election year, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear remains the most popular Democratic governor in the country according to a new poll released on Thursday. Morning Consult polling from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 shows six in 10 Kentucky voters approve of Beshear’s job performance,...
harlanenterprise.net
Alvarado bids Kentucky Senate farewell, Special election called for May 16 to choose his successor
The special election to replace Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester will be held May 16, the day of the statewide primary for governor and other statewide offices. A physician, Alvarado will become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Jan. 16. Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed him to...
wvxu.org
Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023
The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
WHAS 11
Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill abolishing death penalty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky senators will be discussing a bill abolishing the death penalty when they get back from their break in February. Senate Bill 45 would not only abolish the death penalty, but would replace it with life imprisonment without parole. The bill was filed by a bipartisan...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
WHAS 11
What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax
House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year.
wdrb.com
Candidates vying for Kentucky Senate seat up for grabs during February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville voters will soon decide who will fill an open Kentucky state Senate seat. Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin are vying to represent the commonwealth's 19th District in the state Senate, formerly held by Rep. Morgan McGarvey. The Jefferson County Democratic Party nominated...
New Republican headquarters gets big donations; Democrats’ building fund donations smaller
Charter Communications, the St. Louis-based telecommunications company, contributed $50,000 in late 2022 to the building fund of the Kentucky Democratic Party. The contribution was disclosed in a report filed by the party Tuesday morning with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. It was the only contribution listed in the Democratic...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Some fear a region’s future hangs on legislature’s support for emergency affordable housing
FRANKFORT — Without significant state funding for new housing, “we’re going to experience the largest out-migration in Appalachian history,” Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard told the Kentucky Lantern in a telephone interview just before 2023 began. Yet, despite the thousands of homes lost to last summer’s flooding, no significant housing proposal emerged during the legislature’s […] The post Some fear a region’s future hangs on legislature’s support for emergency affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Former GOP governor punks reporters, walks out of state Capitol after speech teasing re-election run
Former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin teased another run for governor in a speech at the state Capitol, but then walked out and drove away without filing to run.
Kentucky Kernel
Dear Matt Bevin, journalism is no joking matter
Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m., was the deadline for Kentucky’s gubernatorial hopefuls to formally file their candidacy for governor. The state Capitol was lively, the first week of the General Assembly’s 2023 session underway. The quickly approaching deadline only served to heighten the excitement. For days, journalists...
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowed of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated.
wvxu.org
NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools
The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders
(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
WHAS 11
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. Chris...
