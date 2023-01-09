ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Brea Bakery Downtown Disney And Los Angeles Locations Closing

By Tara Soudbaksh
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram.

The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for more than 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for more than 30 years, according to the statement.

The La Brea Bakery location closure in Downtown Disney comes as the company plans to revamp the shopping district. The Orange County Register reported that the major renovation was initially announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

While its café locations are closed, La Brea bakery fans can still purchase its products at participating grocery stores, such as Ralph’s and Vons.

