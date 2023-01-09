Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Douglas Leroy Welch – Services 1/17/23 At 11 A.M.
Douglas Leroy Welch of Pilot Knob died Thursday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Kelley Cemetery in Annapolis. Visitation for Douglas Welch is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis &...
mymoinfo.com
Robert “Bob” Yount – Service 1/14/23 1 PM
Robert “Bob” Yount of Ironton died Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Visitation for Robert Yount will be from 11 to 1...
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Lee Roy – Service 1/13/23 1 p.m.
Stanley Roy of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 69. His visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock with a funeral service at 1 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne...
mymoinfo.com
Allen Joseph Newell – Service – 01/17/23 at 1 p.m.
Allen Joseph Newell of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 55. The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at 1 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Allen Newell is Tuesday from...
mymoinfo.com
Emma Jean Fadler – Service 1/16/23 At 1 P.M.
Emma Jean Fadler of Fredericktown died last Monday at the age of 95. The funeral service is this Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fredericktown. Interment is at Yount Cemetery. Visitation for Emma Fadler is Sunday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis & Sons...
mymoinfo.com
Hartford Harris – Noon 1/14/23
Hartford Harris of Steelville died Wednesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be noon at Saturday at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial in Martin-Track Cemetery in Steelville. Visitation for Hartford Harris will be 10 to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
John Joseph White – Service 01/20/23 at 10am
John Joseph White of Festus died January 11th at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. Burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Crystal City. Visitation for John White will be Thursday afternoon from 3:30 until...
mymoinfo.com
Norman Clark – Services 1/16/23 11AM
Norman Clark of Belleview passed away Wednesday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 at the Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Visitation for Norman Clark is Sunday from 3 to 6 at the Bryson...
mymoinfo.com
Ray Gerald Cottner – Service 1/21/23 At 10 A.M.
Ray Gerald Cottner of Waterloo, Illinois, formerly of Perryville, died Tuesday, January 10th at the age of 97. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, January 21st at 10 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Peggy Jean Graff – Service 1/14/23 At 10 A.M.
Peggy Jean Graff of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Peggy Jean Graff is Friday evening from 5 until...
mymoinfo.com
Timothy John Kidd — Service 1/21/23 11 A.M.
Timothy John Kidd of Hillsboro passed away on January 5th, he was 53 years old. A memorial gathering for Timothy Kidd will be Saturday morning, January 21st from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Inurnment in the Hillsboro Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Donald Franklin Brown — Service 1/12/23 7 P.M.
Donald Franklin Brown of Hillsboro MO passed away Sunday (1/8) he was 78 years old. He was a former firefighter and paramedic with several districts throughout Jefferson County. The visitation for Donald Brown will be Thursday (1/12) evening from 5 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at...
mymoinfo.com
Donna McCourtney – Service 1/12/23 At 6 P.M.
Donna McCourtney of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 66. The funeral service is Thursday evening at 6 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Donna McCourtney is Thursday afternoon from 3 until 6 at Moore Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Sally Ann Linderer — Service 1/27/23 Noon
Sally Ann Linderer of Festus passed away on January 5th, at the age of 88. A memorial gathering for Sally Ann Linderer will be Friday morning, January 27th from 10 until the time of the memorial service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Frank Arthur Rose – Service – 01/12/23 at 11 a.m.
Frank Arthur Rose of Bonne Terre died January 4th at the age of 32. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Frank Rose is Thursday morning from 10 until 11 at the Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com
John Douglas Merideth — Service 1/17/23 Noon
John Douglas Merideth of Festus passed away Sunday, January 8th, he was 85 years old. The visitation for John Merideth will be Tuesday (1/17) from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment with full military honors in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Richard Rebstock – Service 1pm 1/13/23
Richard Rebstock of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial and military honors at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Richard Rebstock will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Betty Jean Bates — Funeral Mass 1/18/23 10 A.M.
Betty Jean Bates of Herculaneum passed away Tuesday, January 10th, at the age of 92. The funeral mass will be Wednesday (1/18) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Interment in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Herculaneum. The visitation for Betty Bates will be Tuesday (1/17) evening from 6...
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Inching Back Up
(Doe Run) Missouri’s average gas price is 2.93 per gallon. Triple-A reports that the price has increased about nine cents over the past month. The lowest prices for gas can be found in Kansas City at 2.86 per gallon, followed by Joplin and St. Joseph. Drivers will pay the...
mymoinfo.com
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
Comments / 0