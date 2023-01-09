(Stockton, MO) -- A Missouri boarding school accused of a variety of abuse allegations plans to close next week. The Kansas City Star reports Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri’s Stockton cites money problems as the reason for the closing. Former Agape students have told Missouri lawmakers that they were beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term while at the school. Several lawsuits have been filed by former Agape students alleging that they were abused at the school. The state Legislature passed boarding school regulations in 2021 in response to the accusations made by former students of Agape and other Missouri boarding schools.

