NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
thecomeback.com
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. video goes viral
Back in November, star free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caused quite a bit of controversy when he was removed from a plane by police after he allegedly refused to get off the plane and caused a scene. Beckham’s retelling of the events was much different than that of the police, and now we have Read more... The post Disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. video goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Al Michaels Returning To NBC This Weekend, But With New Partner
One of the headline figures for Saturday's Chargers-Jaguars game won't take the turf. He'll be in the broadcast booth. Tony Dungy is calling the Wild Card matchup. Dungy has limited experience on the call, but a wealthy resume analyzing the game in a broadcast capacity. He'll also have Al ...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’
Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
NBC Sports
Joe Burrow: You have to be a little arrogant to make plays in big moments
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won a national title in college and he took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, so he’s learned a bit about what it takes to succeed in big spots. One of the biggest takeaways is that you have to have a strong belief...
WCPO
ESPN report: Bengals, Bills led the charge to cancel Monday Night Football game — not the NFL
CINCINNATI — An ESPN report released Monday night provided more details on how the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills led the decision to cancel their Monday Night Football showdown after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Video captured in the tunnel between the field and the Bills' locker room...
WCPO
WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase, Ted Karras and more Bengals read students' letters of encouragement ahead of playoffs
CINCINNATI — After kids throughout the Tri-State made cards for Bills safety Damar Hamlin while he was in a Cincinnati hospital, students at one Middletown school made sure to also send support to some of their favorite Bengals players ahead of the playoffs. Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Hilton, Evan McPherson,...
Fox 19
Collector’s edition ‘Fear Da Tiger’ t-shirt released for Bootsy Collins’ Bengals halftime show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new, 2023 Collector’s Edition “Fear Da Tiger” t-shirt is available ahead of funk legend Bootsy Collins’ halftime performance during the Cincinnati Bengals’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of...
WLWT 5
'Stranger Things' cast member to perform national anthem at Bengals game Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for back-to-back weekend games this Sunday. This time, the two are facing off in the AFC Wild Card round. The team is getting fans hyped for Sunday's game with some special performances and shows. A cast member from season four of "Stranger...
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
hypebeast.com
Bryan Cranston is Returning as 'Breaking Bad's Walter White
Despite reaching its finale in 2013 after five seasons on AMC, for years fans have celebrated Bryan Cranston for his portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad. Aside from reuniting with Aaron Paul To Appear for the final season of Better Call Saul, Cranston is putting the iconic pork pie hat on once again for an NFL Super Bowl LVII commercial.
