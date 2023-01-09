Read full article on original website
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot
SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Kam Buckner slams Mayor Lightfoot for ethical violations and pushing CPS to support her candidacy
Kam Buckner slams Mayor Lightfoot for ethical violations and pushing CPS to support her candidacy. Lori Lightfoot Plays Political Patronage Game, Asks CPS Teachers, Students to Support Re-Election Campaign in a Massive Ethical Violation and Abuse of Power. Lori Lightfoot’s political campaign sent an email to CPS teachers’ government email...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Paul Vallas demands Lightfoot explain email scandal, and use of government resources for political campaign
Paul Vallas demands Lightfoot explain email scandal, and use of government resources for political campaign. Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas on Thursday called on Mayor lightfoot to explain two growing public scandals in her administration. The first is to explain the recent ethics breach involving her emails, and the other is...
fox32chicago.com
CPS Inspector General launches investigation into Lightfoot campaign's call for student volunteers
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called "deeply, deeply problematic." The race for City Hall is...
Lightfoot Blasted After Asking CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to ‘Help Her Win' Election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under heavy scrutiny after her campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers, asking them to offer students the opportunity to serve as “externs” on her reelection campaign. Many of her opponents in the mayoral race blasted the email as “unethical,” and...
Bill Awaiting Pritzker's Signature Would Allow CPS Principals to Unionize, Advocates Say Move Overdue
Chicago principals could soon have a seat at their own bargaining table. A bill recently passed by the Illinois Senate is now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The bill would allow Chicago Public Schools principals and vice principals to unionize, but not strike. Troy LaRaviere, writer of the...
Cafecito Does Cuban Sandwiches Right
On this edition of #OnTapEats, I traveled back to the lovely Lincoln Park neighborhood for some Cuban eats.
thesouthlandjournal.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building
PUBLIC NOTICE: 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building (Chicago Heights, IL) — Public notice is hereby given that Bloom Township in Chicago Heights, Illinois will receive sealed bids for:. 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building.
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Forest Park Review
Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision
The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
City leaders call to ban Chicago cops with alleged Proud Boys links
A Chicago alderman called for hearings after a CPD officer was suspended over their ties to the Proud Boys. Federal investigators call the group an anti-sematic white supremacy organization.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Comments / 1