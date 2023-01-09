ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
blockclubchicago.org

Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot

SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Kam Buckner slams Mayor Lightfoot for ethical violations and pushing CPS to support her candidacy

Kam Buckner slams Mayor Lightfoot for ethical violations and pushing CPS to support her candidacy. Lori Lightfoot Plays Political Patronage Game, Asks CPS Teachers, Students to Support Re-Election Campaign in a Massive Ethical Violation and Abuse of Power. Lori Lightfoot’s political campaign sent an email to CPS teachers’ government email...
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building

PUBLIC NOTICE: 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building (Chicago Heights, IL) — Public notice is hereby given that Bloom Township in Chicago Heights, Illinois will receive sealed bids for:. 2023 Mechanical, Lighting, & Ceiling Replacement Project for the Bloom Township Center Building.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
Forest Park Review

Court overrules state liquor board on initial Tap Room decision

The Cook County Circuit Court ruled that Mayor Rory Hoskins’ original decision to revoke Forest Park Tap Room’s liquor license back on Aug. 16, 2021 was justified, overruling the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s ruling that his decision lacked sufficient legal grounds. The latest legal development is something...
FOREST PARK, IL
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
GARY, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy