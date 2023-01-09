Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
dcnewsnow.com
Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city
Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/west-virginia/jefferson-county/charles-town-councilmember-wants-marijuana-decriminalized-in-the-city/. Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized …. Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. Read more here:...
basketballinsiders.com
Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change
Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
dcnewsnow.com
Loudoun County Transit union workers strike for better pay, benefits
The majority of buses in Loudoun County are not running for the second day in a row as Loudoun transit workers strike for a better contract. Loudoun County Transit union workers strike for better …. The majority of buses in Loudoun County are not running for the second day in...
Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
Augusta Free Press
Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’
A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
dcnewsnow.com
A look into Marylanders' wishes with upcoming General Assembly
The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting? Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/marylanders-have-their-wish-lists-as-lawmakers-reconvene-in-annapolis/. A look into Marylanders’ wishes with upcoming General …. The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting?. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/marylanders-have-their-wish-lists-as-lawmakers-reconvene-in-annapolis/
Governor Youngkin laid out his plan. What will pass and what has no chance?
CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth joined Bill Fitzgerald at the Virginia State Capitol to answer those questions.
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
dcnewsnow.com
Peer payment apps: how to avoid accidentally sending people money
DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to unintended recipients via peer-to-peer apps. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/peer-payment-apps-how-to-avoid-accidentally-sending-people-money/. Peer payment apps: how to avoid accidentally sending …. DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to...
House Democratic leader pushes for stricter gun laws in Virginia
The Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates said his party hopes to pass gun restrictions this year, including proposals for waiting periods for firearm purchases and a ban on assault weapons.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WJLA
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
dcnewsnow.com
Amtrak Auto Train Trip Takes 37 Hours Because of Derailment Delay
Passengers who were heading from Northern Virginia to Florida on the Amtrak Auto Train experienced a 20-hour delay after a freight train derailed in South Carolina. Amtrak Auto Train Trip Takes 37 Hours Because of …. Passengers who were heading from Northern Virginia to Florida on the Amtrak Auto Train...
WJLA
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
Comments / 0