ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city

Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/west-virginia/jefferson-county/charles-town-councilmember-wants-marijuana-decriminalized-in-the-city/. Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized …. Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. Read more here:...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
basketballinsiders.com

Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change

Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’

A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

A look into Marylanders' wishes with upcoming General Assembly

The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting? Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/marylanders-have-their-wish-lists-as-lawmakers-reconvene-in-annapolis/. A look into Marylanders’ wishes with upcoming General …. The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting?. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/marylanders-have-their-wish-lists-as-lawmakers-reconvene-in-annapolis/
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Peer payment apps: how to avoid accidentally sending people money

DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to unintended recipients via peer-to-peer apps. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/money/peer-payment-apps-how-to-avoid-accidentally-sending-people-money/. Peer payment apps: how to avoid accidentally sending …. DMV residents have reported hundreds, to thousands of dollars in losses from accidentally sending payments to...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Amtrak Auto Train Trip Takes 37 Hours Because of Derailment Delay

Passengers who were heading from Northern Virginia to Florida on the Amtrak Auto Train experienced a 20-hour delay after a freight train derailed in South Carolina. Amtrak Auto Train Trip Takes 37 Hours Because of …. Passengers who were heading from Northern Virginia to Florida on the Amtrak Auto Train...
MARYLAND STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy