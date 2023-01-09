Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
New workers to help with strain at dog pound
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases. Two of the employees will work as kennel canvassers who keep an eye on the dogs being housed at the pound. Warden Dianne Fry said the facility has been averaging between 60 and 80 animals at any one time.
Woman says man threatened to blow up house with 8 kids inside
A Youngstown man was arrested in Campbell after a woman said he threatened to blow up her house with her eight kids in it.
WFMJ.com
Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog
A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
WYTV.com
No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring. James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower...
Man accused of shooting at car with woman, child inside
Donyea Stubbs, 28, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
Report: Couple facing charges after baby, toddler left home alone
A man and woman are facing charges after a 2-year-old child was reportedly left alone in a Newton Falls apartment complex.
Columbiana police report finding drugs, gun during searches
Police seized suspected drugs, cash and a gun during two searches in Columbiana on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
WFMJ.com
Struthers man imprisoned for dragging, slamming Niles woman now on trial for animal cruelty
A Struthers man is in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County went on trial this week for animal cruelty. It was this past October that a visiting judge sentenced 29-year-old George Panno III to three to 4-and-a-half years in prison after Panno pleaded guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, and domestic violence.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
WYTV.com
Closing arguments underway in Warren murder trial
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Antuan Parker. He’s accused of murder and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. Boss’s body was found back in October of 2021 in some woods in Warren after a 5-day search. If convicted, Parker faces...
WYTV.com
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services were called during an investigation of a domestic situation on Sunday. Troopers were called to the 200 block of McCaslin Road around 11:30 a.m. Troopers determined that a theft happened between family members. PSP described the home as...
Report: Youngstown police arrest man who shot woman vandalizing car
The man who police said fired the shot, Leland Love, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Newton Falls councilman has hearing in domestic violence case
A Newton Falls councilman will be back in court next month for another hearing in a domestic violence case.
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
Youngstown police report finding stolen gun, drugs in traffic stop
Andre Allie, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of fentanyl.
