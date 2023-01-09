ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

New workers to help with strain at dog pound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases. Two of the employees will work as kennel canvassers who keep an eye on the dogs being housed at the pound. Warden Dianne Fry said the facility has been averaging between 60 and 80 animals at any one time.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog

A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring. James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower...
STRUTHERS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Closing arguments underway in Warren murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Antuan Parker. He’s accused of murder and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. Boss’s body was found back in October of 2021 in some woods in Warren after a 5-day search. If convicted, Parker faces...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services were called during an investigation of a domestic situation on Sunday. Troopers were called to the 200 block of McCaslin Road around 11:30 a.m. Troopers determined that a theft happened between family members. PSP described the home as...
NEW CASTLE, PA

