YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases. Two of the employees will work as kennel canvassers who keep an eye on the dogs being housed at the pound. Warden Dianne Fry said the facility has been averaging between 60 and 80 animals at any one time.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO