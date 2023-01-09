Read full article on original website
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
Miley Cyrus Returns to Music With Empowering Breakup Song "Flowers"
New year, new banger. After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, "Flowers." In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all...
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Class Is in Session: The Truth About Jamie Lynn Spears' Shocking Exit and More Zoey 101 Secrets
Watch: Who Was the Biggest Britney Spears Fan in "Zoey 101" Cast?. The kids may be all grown up, but they are ready to go back to school. Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon 17 years ago, turning a certain pop star's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of future famous names who had bit parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup and Kevin McHale.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long-Awaited Benson/Stabler Kiss
Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think. After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher...
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes
Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing for photos with stars in the audience, including Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, with a big smile on his face.
Minx Saved By Starz for Season 2 After HBO Max Cancelation
It looks like the Minx isn't extinct after all. Despite being unceremoniously axed by HBO Max while already in production on its second season in December, Minx has officially been rescued by...
Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!. It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different. On Jan. 10,...
Finn Wolfhard Reveals Reply to Solving Stranger Things Spinoff
Finn Wolfhard is the bearer of one very important secret. The actor, who plays the loyal and resourceful Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, uncovered one of the most top secret pieces of...
Mindy Kaling and HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Reboot ‘Velma’ Under Fire for Sexualizing Teens and Just Plain Being Unfunny
When it was first announced that Mindy Kaling would be creating a Scooby-Doo spinoff series called Velma, the biggest buzz around the show was that the titular character, voiced by Kaling herself, would be South Asian. In reaction to racist trolls decrying her vision, Kaling brushed off the hate, saying, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.” Now that the show is out, it seems that it’s not Velma’s character who is getting flack. Instead, it’s just that the show has taken a beloved group of characters and rendered them unlikable....
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Traitors’ On Peacock, Where Reality Stars And Civilians Try To Figure Out Who Among Them Is Trying To “Murder” Them
The Traitors had a well-regarded run in the UK in late 2022, and right after that season stopped filming the US version started. It took the same Scottish Highlands castle as its setting but made two changes: It presented Alan Cumming the host, and made half of the 20-contestant pool a group of well-known reality TV stars. How did that help or hurt? THE TRAITORS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Scenes from the Scottish Highlands. The Gist: Hosted by Alan Cumming in “my castle,” which is actually Andross Castle near Inverness, The Traitors is a reality series where a group of twenty...
Lauren Ambrose Praises Yellowjackets' Cast of Survivors
When Yellowjackets returns to Showtime for season two on March 24, fans can expect to see a few new faces. Among them will be Lauren Ambrose—and she couldn't be more grateful about joining the...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Reveals Season 2 Pregnancy Arc Transformed Her
Watch: Vikings Star Frida Gustavsson Talks Fighting While Playing Pregnant. Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Vikings: Valhalla. Season two of Vikings: Valhalla presented a new challenge for star Frida Gustavsson. While the Swedish actress underwent extensive training to portray shield maiden Freydís Eiríksdóttir in season one...
