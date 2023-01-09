ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Class Is in Session: The Truth About Jamie Lynn Spears' Shocking Exit and More Zoey 101 Secrets

Watch: Who Was the Biggest Britney Spears Fan in "Zoey 101" Cast?. The kids may be all grown up, but they are ready to go back to school. Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon 17 years ago, turning a certain pop star's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of future famous names who had bit parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup and Kevin McHale.
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Mindy Kaling and HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Reboot ‘Velma’ Under Fire for Sexualizing Teens and Just Plain Being Unfunny

When it was first announced that Mindy Kaling would be creating a Scooby-Doo spinoff series called Velma, the biggest buzz around the show was that the titular character, voiced by Kaling herself, would be South Asian. In reaction to racist trolls decrying her vision, Kaling brushed off the hate, saying, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.” Now that the show is out, it seems that it’s not Velma’s character who is getting flack. Instead, it’s just that the show has taken a beloved group of characters and rendered them unlikable....
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Traitors’ On Peacock, Where Reality Stars And Civilians Try To Figure Out Who Among Them Is Trying To “Murder” Them

The Traitors had a well-regarded run in the UK in late 2022, and right after that season stopped filming the US version started. It took the same Scottish Highlands castle as its setting but made two changes: It presented Alan Cumming the host, and made half of the 20-contestant pool a group of well-known reality TV stars. How did that help or hurt? THE TRAITORS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Scenes from the Scottish Highlands. The Gist: Hosted by Alan Cumming in “my castle,” which is actually Andross Castle near Inverness, The Traitors is a reality series where a group of twenty...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Reveals Season 2 Pregnancy Arc Transformed Her

Watch: Vikings Star Frida Gustavsson Talks Fighting While Playing Pregnant. Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Vikings: Valhalla. Season two of Vikings: Valhalla presented a new challenge for star Frida Gustavsson. While the Swedish actress underwent extensive training to portray shield maiden Freydís Eiríksdóttir in season one...
