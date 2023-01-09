Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
DeSantis considers banning 'hostile nation' China from buying Florida real estate, polishing tough-on-China foreign policy stance amid 2024 speculation
The Republican governor also said that he bought Chinese-made toys for his three children recently, but they broke quickly. "Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys," he said.
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Jamie Dimon sounds alarm on rising US debt having 'potentially disastrous outcomes'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon calls out the "dangerous" government debt and "shenanigans of politics" impacting sectors which could help the U.S. economy grow by 3%.
The Fed will start cutting rates this summer as core PCE inflation will drop to 2.1%, says UBS' global chief economist
The Fed could start cutting rates as early as this July, according to UBS. The Swiss bank's global chief economist said US core PCE inflation is likely to drop to 2.1% this year, calling for a Fed pivot. "Of course, if you gave our forecast to the Fed, they would...
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Rubio calls out JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, sounds 'alarm' over partnership with TikTok parent Bytedance
In a letter to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Senator Marco Rubio expressed "strong concern" over a reported partnership between the bank and TikTok parent company ByteDance.
House passes bill aimed at restricting oil reserve sales to companies with Chinese influence
The House on Thursday passed a bill aimed at restricting sales from the country’s oil reserves to China. The legislation bars sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to entities under the control, ownership or influence of the Chinese Communist Party, unless that oil will not be exported to China. The bill passed…
Jerome Powell Says It's 'Inappropriate' For Federal Reserve To Promote Climate Action
“We are not and we will not be a climate policymaker,” he told a panel in Stockholm.
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: Bitcoin Tapped Monthly High, Ripple Jumps 5%
Ripple pops up as today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin continues to add value gradually and charted a new monthly high hours ago at just over $17,500. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today, led by Ripple’s 4% increase. Bitcoin Touched $17.5K. The start...
The Fed’s ongoing housing market ‘reset’ sees buyer cancellation rate at one of the nation’s largest homebuilders spike to 68%
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked to clarify what he meant when he said spiking mortgage rates would cause a housing “reset.” The meaning, he said, was that the U.S. housing market would slip into a “difficult correction.”. “When I say reset,...
cryptopotato.com
Huobi’s Market Share Crumbles Amid USDD Depeg
2023 has gotten off to a rather good start for the crypto market but not for Huobi. Seychelles-headquartered crypto exchange – Huobi Global – has been in trouble for quite some time now, which has translated into losing significant market share. The company has been mired in controversy for allegedly shutting down internal com and feedback channels and canceling various employee benefits, among other things. Its market share is also under threat from rival companies.
ExxonMobil's secret projections of the climate crisis were astonishingly accurate, and a legal expert says that's 'a stick of dynamite' for the oil giant's court battles
Exxon scientists knew about the coming climate crisis in precise detail, a new Harvard study found. Legal experts say the evidence could swing juries.
cryptopotato.com
Fraudsters Drain $2.5M in Crypto Exit Scam: CertiK Report
The crypto industry proved to be a breeding ground for scams, exploits, and hacks in 2022. Less than two weeks into the new year, malicious entities have already started doing what they do best. According to the latest update by the blockchain security company CertiK, two recently created contracts –...
cryptopotato.com
Core Scientific Mined Over 1,400 BTC in December Despite Bankruptcy Filing
Core Scientific mined more bitcoin in December than November and increased its self-mining hashrate. One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Core Scientific – mined 1,356 BTC in November and 1,435 BTC in December. It also boosted its self-mining hashrate from 15.4 EH/s to 15.7 EH/s. The...
cryptopotato.com
Samsung Bitcoin Future Active ETF to Hit Hong Kong Stock Market on Jan 13
Samsung’s new Bitcoin ETF listing targets both retail and institutional investors. Samsung investment arm’s subsidiary – Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong (SAMHK) – outlined plans to list Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong stock market starting January 13. According to the official announcement,...
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Receives Initial Approval to Acquire Voyager Digital’s Assets: Report
Voyager and Binance’s deal had previously received opposition from CFIUS as well as SEC. Binance US’ plan to acquire some of Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.02 billion is one step closer as the bankrupt crypto lender received initial court approval for its proposal. The United States District...
Comments / 0