China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Market Watch: Bitcoin Tapped Monthly High, Ripple Jumps 5%

Ripple pops up as today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin continues to add value gradually and charted a new monthly high hours ago at just over $17,500. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today, led by Ripple’s 4% increase. Bitcoin Touched $17.5K. The start...
Huobi’s Market Share Crumbles Amid USDD Depeg

2023 has gotten off to a rather good start for the crypto market but not for Huobi. Seychelles-headquartered crypto exchange – Huobi Global – has been in trouble for quite some time now, which has translated into losing significant market share. The company has been mired in controversy for allegedly shutting down internal com and feedback channels and canceling various employee benefits, among other things. Its market share is also under threat from rival companies.
Fraudsters Drain $2.5M in Crypto Exit Scam: CertiK Report

The crypto industry proved to be a breeding ground for scams, exploits, and hacks in 2022. Less than two weeks into the new year, malicious entities have already started doing what they do best. According to the latest update by the blockchain security company CertiK, two recently created contracts –...
Samsung Bitcoin Future Active ETF to Hit Hong Kong Stock Market on Jan 13

Samsung’s new Bitcoin ETF listing targets both retail and institutional investors. Samsung investment arm’s subsidiary – Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong (SAMHK) – outlined plans to list Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong stock market starting January 13. According to the official announcement,...
Binance US Receives Initial Approval to Acquire Voyager Digital’s Assets: Report

Voyager and Binance’s deal had previously received opposition from CFIUS as well as SEC. Binance US’ plan to acquire some of Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.02 billion is one step closer as the bankrupt crypto lender received initial court approval for its proposal. The United States District...

