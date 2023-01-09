2023 has gotten off to a rather good start for the crypto market but not for Huobi. Seychelles-headquartered crypto exchange – Huobi Global – has been in trouble for quite some time now, which has translated into losing significant market share. The company has been mired in controversy for allegedly shutting down internal com and feedback channels and canceling various employee benefits, among other things. Its market share is also under threat from rival companies.

2 DAYS AGO