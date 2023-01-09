ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

No More Funny Cat Videos: TikTok and WeChat Banned from State Devices

By Jeanne Wall
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

TRENTON – If the response time for services with the State of New Jersey seems faster than usual, you may have a new friend in Governor Phil Murphy. Murphy just made it much harder to scroll cat videos during the workday.

Murphy today announced that the State of New Jersey has issued a cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of high-risk software and services, including TikTok, on State provided or managed devices. According to news released on Monday, the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC), in collaboration with the Office of Information Technology (OIT), will maintain a list of technology vendors and software products and services that present an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the State. The Directive will apply to all departments, agencies, commissions, boards, bodies, or other instrumentalities of the Executive Branch of New Jersey State Government.

“Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our State,” said Governor Murphy. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government. This decisive action will ensure the cybersecurity of the State is unified against actors who may seek to divide us.”

Under the directive, as applicable, agencies must:

A. Remove any referenced software products from State-owned, provided, or managed systems and devices;

B. Implement network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited software or services;

C. Implement measures to prevent the installation of referenced high-risk software products on State-owned or managed technology assets; and,

D. Develop and implement plans to include risks associated with referenced high-risk software products and supply chain security into cybersecurity awareness and training programs.

“New Jersey’s policy to remove certain software from State owned or managed devices, inclusive of TikTok, deemed as high risk of potential data loss or privacy issues is part of our statewide cyber risk management program,” said New Jersey Chief Technology Officer Christopher Rein. “This follows in line with a number of actions taken by government and private sector enterprises, and is consistent with some of the risk reduction steps taken at the Federal and State levels. The New Jersey Office of Information Technology will work diligently alongside NJCCIC to maintain cybersecurity across state government.”

“With the growing popularity of TikTok, which is known to have privacy and security vulnerabilities and presents national security concerns, it’s critical that we implement measures to prohibit and shield against the unwanted access of our data.” stated Rein.

Prohibited Software Vendors, Products, and Services as of January 9, 2023:

1. Huawei Technologies

2. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., also doing business as Dahua

3. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., also doing business as Hikvision

4. Tencent Holdings LTD, including but not limited to:

a. WeChat

b. QQ

c. QQ Wallet

5. Alibaba products, including but not limited to:

a. AliPay

b. Alibaba.com Mobile Apps

6. Hytera

7. ZTE Corporation

8. ByteDance Ltd., including but not limited to TikTok

9. Kaspersky Lab

TikTok is a popular short-form video sharing and social networking app that it is owned by the Chinese technology company, ByteDance. There have been national security concerns about user data the Chinese government might require ByteDance to provide. Analysis of various versions of TikTok have been found to collect the keystrokes of users, make screen captures every few seconds, access data from the phone’s clipboard, and collect the unique Media Access Control (MAC) address of the device, among other user information. That data may include passwords and other sensitive information – not only into the TikTok app, but also the other apps used on a device, e.g., email, text messages, eHealth apps, etc. Due to these issues, the US Department of Defense, various federal agencies, state governments, corporations, and governments around the world have banned TikTok from being installed on their devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppELc_0k8uYiMK00

Comments / 1

Related
TAPinto.net

NJ's New Suicide Hotline is Focus of Sayreville Meeting on January 17

SAYREVILLE – The public is invited to a “listening session” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that focuses on new legislation regarding the 9-8-8 suicide prevention line launched earlier this year in New Jersey. The 1 p.m. event at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., will allow participants to provide up to three minutes of testimony. The state Department of Human Services is gathering feedback about the ongoing rollout of 9-8-8, which includes the dispatch of mobile crisis response teams, 24/7. These new teams are responding to 9-8-8 suicide and crisis situations across New Jersey. If you would like to attend and testify, please...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New bizarre sweeping NJ law is a lesson in idiocy (Opinion)

So much has been said about “fake news” over the last few years that just about in every story the truth is up for debate. Depending on what side of the political aisle you align with, you decide which sources are considered to be truthful and which ones are not. That’s why there really is no truth anymore. Because the only source we counted on throughout the history of this country was the news.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
njbmagazine.com

Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market

Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
roi-nj.com

7 takeaways from Murphy’s State of the State

It’s the State of the State, which means Gov. Phil Murphy gets to share his vision of all he has done right — and all he intends to do — for the state. With such an open book of possibilities, it’s always interesting to see what is selected for the speech.
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

NJ pharmacies to provide free naloxone to combat opioid overdoses

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – In New Jersey, there’s a new path to obtaining a potentially life-saving drug known as Narcan. “We really believe naloxone should be in every New Jersey medicine cabinet because it saves lives,” said State Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “What changes under this initiative is that individuals will be able to […]
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

665
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy