ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

City of Urbana hosts meeting to discuss new firehouse facilities

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Big upgrades are coming to the Urbana Fire Department. It’s a project 30 years in the making. “This is new ground for a lot of people here, great for the community, great for the fire department who hasn’t seen an upgrade, I think the stations themselves probably 50 or 60 years […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society is on the move

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday

St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted

Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet. We apologize for this mistake. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted. Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign hires firm to design digital police recruiting campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Modern problems require modern solutions, so the city of Champaign wants to bring police recruitment into the 21st century. “This is a very challenging time to be hiring police officers,” Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said. Tuesday night, City Council decided to work with a private firm to design a digital marketing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: All-clear issued after bomb threat at University of Illinois

Update 9:00 a.m. An Illini-Alert has been issued announcing that the emergency has ended and it is safe to resume activities at the building. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois reported a credible bomb threat around 6 a.m. this morning on campus. An Illini-Alert was sent out that there is a credible bomb threat […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Food trends of 2023 with Anita Dukeman

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a look at food trends we may be seeing in 2023. Budget-friendly food (potatoes, canned fish and canned tomatoes) Zero carbon footprint certification; ethically sourced food. Comfort food continues in 2023, with a healthier spin. Sea vegetables—Seaweed and kelp. Avocado oil. Vegetable...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to Champaign house fire, family displaced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire on Tuesday morning. The fire department reported that crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the back of the home located at the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Officials said the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Researchers say elementary schools need more than desegregation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We put the burden for desegregating society on the backs of children,” community organizer Imani Bazzell said. Equity starts in schools. That was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night, where activists and researchers shared their ideas on improving the education system. There’s been a lot of talk about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Robots lead farming of the future at U of I

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven months ago, the University of Illinois was named the recipient of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop a “farm of the future. The signature feature of this farm is that it utilizes robots to assist humans in farming. Now, the USDA is providing more money to U of […]
URBANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy