Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Urbana hosts meeting to discuss new firehouse facilities
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Big upgrades are coming to the Urbana Fire Department. It’s a project 30 years in the making. “This is new ground for a lot of people here, great for the community, great for the fire department who hasn’t seen an upgrade, I think the stations themselves probably 50 or 60 years […]
WCIA
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Volunteers needed for Champaign Night to Shine event celebrating those with special needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church in Champaign will host the 2023 Night to Shine in-person for the first time in two years. Though they are “excited to be a part” of the worldwide event that celebrates people with special needs, they are hoping to get more volunteers to “make this year’s event […]
WCIA
The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday
St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
WCIA
Now showing: “A Man Called Otto” and “The Seven Faces of Jane”
A heartwarming family film and a quirky portrait of a woman in need of change are available for viewing this week. Here to review A Man Called Otto and The Seven Faces of Jane are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Be sure to give Chuck and Pam a...
Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted
Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet. We apologize for this mistake. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted. Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the […]
Champaign hires firm to design digital police recruiting campaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Modern problems require modern solutions, so the city of Champaign wants to bring police recruitment into the 21st century. “This is a very challenging time to be hiring police officers,” Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said. Tuesday night, City Council decided to work with a private firm to design a digital marketing […]
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
UPDATE: All-clear issued after bomb threat at University of Illinois
Update 9:00 a.m. An Illini-Alert has been issued announcing that the emergency has ended and it is safe to resume activities at the building. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois reported a credible bomb threat around 6 a.m. this morning on campus. An Illini-Alert was sent out that there is a credible bomb threat […]
WCIA
Food trends of 2023 with Anita Dukeman
Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a look at food trends we may be seeing in 2023. Budget-friendly food (potatoes, canned fish and canned tomatoes) Zero carbon footprint certification; ethically sourced food. Comfort food continues in 2023, with a healthier spin. Sea vegetables—Seaweed and kelp. Avocado oil. Vegetable...
Crews respond to Champaign house fire, family displaced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire on Tuesday morning. The fire department reported that crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the back of the home located at the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Officials said the fire […]
Researchers say elementary schools need more than desegregation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We put the burden for desegregating society on the backs of children,” community organizer Imani Bazzell said. Equity starts in schools. That was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night, where activists and researchers shared their ideas on improving the education system. There’s been a lot of talk about […]
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
Robots lead farming of the future at U of I
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven months ago, the University of Illinois was named the recipient of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop a “farm of the future. The signature feature of this farm is that it utilizes robots to assist humans in farming. Now, the USDA is providing more money to U of […]
Comments / 0