Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare reach new agreement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1. Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare. “Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional...
Robert Hansen Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director

This report originally published at dvidshub.net (DVIDS) and is reprinted in accordance with DVIDS guidelines and copyright guidance. Robert Hansen becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director. Dvidshub.net (DVIDS) reports are created independently of American Military News and are distributed by American Military News in accordance with DVIDS...
Suffolk police search for missing man

Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines

HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
