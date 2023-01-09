Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
WAVY News 10
Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare reach new agreement
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1. Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare. “Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional...
Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday. A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week. She said while...
Tallwood High School students hospitalized after eating THC gummies: Officials
Virginia Beach City Public School officials have confirmed that multiple students have been hospitalized after eating THC gummies.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Driver dies following single vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Virginia Beach couple loses home to fire after man crashes into townhouse, dies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fiery crash in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon ended with one person dead and a couple without a home. Police said a man drove into an Aden Park townhouse off North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Children coming home from school and people...
americanmilitarynews.com
Robert Hansen Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director
This report originally published at dvidshub.net (DVIDS) and is reprinted in accordance with DVIDS guidelines and copyright guidance. Robert Hansen becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director. Dvidshub.net (DVIDS) reports are created independently of American Military News and are distributed by American Military News in accordance with DVIDS...
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
WAVY News 10
VB Police encourage use of Project Lifesaver after finding man with dementia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are encouraging people to sign up for the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program used to find people who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, or people with Down’s Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who may become lost or endangered.
13newsnow.com
Suffolk police search for missing man
Police say Robert Bailey's family reported him missing on Jan. 2. He lives in Newport News, but was last seen leaving a family member's home in Chuckatuck.
Man injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Ave.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a fatal crash on January 8 involving a man who was walking in the road. Police say they got a call about a vehicle that had hit a person on the 1400 block of Laskin Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
Portsmouth police investigating homicide on Turnpike Road
Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide near the 3300 block of Turnpike Road. Police say the homicide occurred around 4:01 p.m.
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake company to pay $1.5M in back pay, damages to 194 home health care workers for failing to pay overtime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kynd Hearts Home Health Care LLC, a Chesapeake home health care company, has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to 194 workers who were not paid proper overtime. The payment includes $759,698 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages, the...
Deputy faints due to fentanyl exposure at Norfolk City Jail, police investigate
A deputy fainted and was administered two doses of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
