A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save the lives of four dogs that were involved in a massive fire in Buckingham Township. While the house was destroyed in the blaze, the lives of four pets were rescued thanks to the quick action of the fire company and those assisting.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO